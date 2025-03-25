The Responder writer creates new drama exploring the intense world of Liverpool's casino crime, starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha.

A new drama, written and created by BAFTA nominated Scouser, Tony Schumacher, has been commissioned by the BBC.

The Cage will star Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha and is described as “a high-stakes, high energy crime story set within the world of a Liverpool Casino with two unforgettable characters at its heart”.

When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.

The five-part thrilling drama will be directed by Al Mackay and shot in and around Liverpool and Merseyside.

Tony Schumacher, who wrote the hit series The Responder said: “Coming back to the BBC with my second major show and being able to work with such talents as Sheridan, Michael and the teams at Element Pictures and the BBC is such an honour.

“On top of that, having a director of Al's calibre really is the cherry on the big Liverpool drama cake we're baking together. I'm hoping people will find it funny, dark, but most of all full of love, life and entertainment and I can't wait for the world to see it.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “The Cage is character-driven, hugely entertaining and full of heart, and I’m delighted that Tony has chosen the BBC to be the home of his second series following on from the success of The Responder.

“With Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha leading the cast, Al Mackay directing and the team at Element Pictures producing, viewers are in for a treat.”