BBC Unforgivable: This City is Ours actor Bobby Schofield stars in new Jimmy McGovern drama set in Liverpool
Jimmy McGovern is considered to be Liverpool-writing royalty and has produced countless hit television series including Brookside, Time, Cracker and Accused.
His new original drama explores the impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family, and features notable Liverpool and North West names.
BBC Unforgivable cast
Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield - who recently featured as Bonehead in hit series This City is Ours as well as appearing in Time- will feature in the 90-minute film alongside Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell Martin, David Threlfall and Scouser Mark Womack.
Further cast includes Paddy Rowan (Time, The Bay, This Town), Phina Oruche (Anthony, Magpie Murders, Taken Down) and Fin McParland making his television debut.
What is Jimmy McGovern’s new drama Unforgivable about?
Set and filmed in Liverpool, the fictional drama centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.
Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.
Simultaneously, his sister, Anna (Anna Friel), is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Fin McParland), and her father, Brian (David Threlfall).
Colin McKeown, executive producer for LA Productions said: “This is a profoundly challenging and sensitive subject, tackled with intelligence and care by Jimmy McGovern. It’s a privilege to be working with him again following the success of our previous collaborations on single dramas: Common, Care, Reg and Anthony.”
Speaking last year, writer Jimmy McGovern added: "I can’t believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production. It’s a challenging film, yes, but I can’t wait for it to be shown."
A release date has not been revealed yet though it will be released this year.
