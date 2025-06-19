BBC This City is Ours actor stars in gritty new Jimmy McGovern drama exploring grooming
An original new drama from the multi-award-winning Liverpool screenwriter Jimmy McGovern (Time, Cracker, The Street) will explore the impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family.
Jimmy McGovern is considered to be Liverpool-writing royalty and has produced countless hit television series including Brookside, Time, Cracker and Accused.
Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield - who recently featured as Bonehead in hit series This City is Ours as well as appearing in Time- will feature in the 90-minute film alongside Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell Martin, David Threlfall and Scouser Mark Womack.
What is Jimmy McGovern’s new drama about?
Set and filmed in Liverpool, the fictional drama - which is currently untitled - centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.
Colin McKeown, executive producer for LA Productions said: “This is a profoundly challenging and sensitive subject, tackled with intelligence and care by Jimmy McGovern. It’s a privilege to be working with him again following the success of our previous collaborations on single dramas: Common, Care, Reg and Anthony.”
Speaking last year, writer Jimmy McGovern added: "I can’t believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production. It’s a challenging film, yes, but I can’t wait for it to be shown."