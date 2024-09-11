Christmas may feel like it’s still far away but plans are already being announced.

It may not even be Halloween yet but Liverpool is already gearing up for the festive season.

As usual, Liverpool Christmas Market will return to the city with a range of family-friendly activities, winter booze and traditional food stalls available. Taking place at St George’s Plateau, the market will feature artisan stalls, independent vendors and Christmas rides.

While official dates and timings for the market are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, Liverpool ONE has already revealed its Christmas plans, promising that its neon Christmas tree and magical carousel will once again light up Chavasse Park.

Christmas fans can also expect the return of the Bar Hütte, which will host a range of activities such as festive karaoke and the family-friendly Santa Claus Club. The 'Bark' Hütte is also available for dog lovers, with the pup-friendly lodge offering doggy treats and festive photo opportunities.

As well as the return of old favourites, Liverpool ONE has announced a brand-new feature for 2024 - a giant Christmas bauble. Set to be a popular selfie-spot, the Paradise Street attraction will join the other stunning illuminated decorations dotted around the shopping and leisure complex.

Other festive features will include the return of the magical Christmas trail, the Big Advent Giveaway and special events every Thursday including ice sculptures, karaoke sing-a-long with Santa and his elves, and a silent disco.

More details about Christmas 2024 in Liverpool are expected to be revealed soon.