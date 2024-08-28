Jet2 reveals magical new Christmas market destination from Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced their ‘biggest ever’ Christmas Markets programme from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, including a brand-new winter destination.
The airline and UK’s leading operator of European city breaks revealed this year’s festive flight offerings back in February and now, after huge demand, have launched their winter 2025/26 programme, with trips on sale to three ‘dazzling’ Christmas Market destinations.
A new destination for Liverpool, a mini-series of dedicated trips to Vienna will run for the first time from November to December next year, complementing existing city breaks available to Krakow and Prague.
The capital of Austria, Vienna is known for being particularly special during the festive season, with the city’s beautiful squares transformed into magical Christmas markets. With several markets dotted around, there is something for everyone - from ice skating to enjoying tasty, festive food. The markets begin to open early November, and passengers will be able to fly from Liverpool from November 20, 2025.
- Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna with up to twice weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from November 20 to December 14, 2025
- Mini-series of flights and breaks to Krakow with up to twice weekly services (Monday and Friday) from November 28 to December 15, 2025
- Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague with up to twice weekly services (Monday and Friday) from November 28 to December 15, 2025
