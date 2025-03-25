Camelphat are bringing an ‘immersive journey for the senses’ to Liverpool this Easter with a huge clubbing event.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpool duo will return to their home city for an Easter weekend takeover, which will see the Grammy nominated electronic pair unveil their brand-new production – EXPERIENCE.

Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE promises “a fully cinematic encounter” that combines colour, cutting-edge sound, and “visionary visuals” and the full line-up has now been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly-anticipated event will take place across two days at Liverpool’s Blackstone Street Warehouse - one of the North West’s biggest clubbing institutions - and feature the likes of Maceo Plax, Franky Wah and Alan Dixon.

Below is everything you need to know about the Easter Weekender, including the full line-up and how to get tickets.

Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE Easter Weekender line-up

Saturday, April 19

Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE

Franky Wah B2B Alan Dixon

Parallelle

Samantha Loveridge

Tigerblind

Camelphat are coming to Liverpool. | Nick Brooker

Sunday, April 20

Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE

Maceo Plex

Mita Gami

Samantha Loveridge

Tigerblind

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.