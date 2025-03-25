Camelphat Presents EXPERIENCE Liverpool: Full line-up for immersive clubbing experience - how to get tickets
The Liverpool duo will return to their home city for an Easter weekend takeover, which will see the Grammy nominated electronic pair unveil their brand-new production – EXPERIENCE.
Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE promises “a fully cinematic encounter” that combines colour, cutting-edge sound, and “visionary visuals” and the full line-up has now been announced.
The highly-anticipated event will take place across two days at Liverpool’s Blackstone Street Warehouse - one of the North West’s biggest clubbing institutions - and feature the likes of Maceo Plax, Franky Wah and Alan Dixon.
Below is everything you need to know about the Easter Weekender, including the full line-up and how to get tickets.
Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE Easter Weekender line-up
Saturday, April 19
- Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE
- Franky Wah B2B Alan Dixon
- Parallelle
- Samantha Loveridge
- Tigerblind
Sunday, April 20
- Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE
- Maceo Plex
- Mita Gami
- Samantha Loveridge
- Tigerblind
Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.
