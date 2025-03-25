Camelphat Presents EXPERIENCE Liverpool: Full line-up for immersive clubbing experience - how to get tickets

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:33 BST

Camelphat are bringing an ‘immersive journey for the senses’ to Liverpool this Easter with a huge clubbing event.

The Liverpool duo will return to their home city for an Easter weekend takeover, which will see the Grammy nominated electronic pair unveil their brand-new production – EXPERIENCE.

Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE promises “a fully cinematic encounter” that combines colour, cutting-edge sound, and “visionary visuals” and the full line-up has now been announced.

The highly-anticipated event will take place across two days at Liverpool’s Blackstone Street Warehouse - one of the North West’s biggest clubbing institutions - and feature the likes of Maceo Plax, Franky Wah and Alan Dixon.

Below is everything you need to know about the Easter Weekender, including the full line-up and how to get tickets.

Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE Easter Weekender line-up

Saturday, April 19

  • Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE
  • Franky Wah B2B Alan Dixon
  • Parallelle
  • Samantha Loveridge
  • Tigerblind
Camelphat are coming to Liverpool.placeholder image
Camelphat are coming to Liverpool. | Nick Brooker

Sunday, April 20

  • Camelphat presents EXPERIENCE
  • Maceo Plex
  • Mita Gami
  • Samantha Loveridge
  • Tigerblind

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

