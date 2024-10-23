Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover the stars of St Helens Theatre Royal's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime, including pop legend Maureen Nolan and Corrie's Emrhys Cooper.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is St Helens Theatre Royal's festive family show this Christmas season.

Actor, singer, dancer and filmmaker Emrhys Cooper will be trading the cobbles for the boards as he plays Prince Fredrick. Far removed from his current role, Emrhys can currently be seen as cult leader Rowan Cunliffe in Coronation Street.

He told LiverpoolWorld: "I've been playing a villain all year and now I get to play the good guy and have, hopefully, a happy ending.”

Member of the legendary Nolans girl group of singing siblings who took the charts by storm in the 1970s and 80s, pop legend and West End star Maureen Nolan told us she's been "channelling her inner b*tch" to star as the Wicked Queen. She said: "My family call me Mary Poppins because I'm sweet apparently, they said 'You can't play a wicked Queen', I said, just you wait."

They will be joined by panto royalty Leanne Campbell, who is appearing digitally as the Magic Mirror, while the cast also includes St Helens' favourite Lewis Devine as Muddles and Richard Aucott as Nurse Nelly.

Some very special local legends have been enlisted to help voice the roles of the Dwarfs – with the magnificent seven comprised of Johnny Vegas, Joel Ross, Pete Price, Craig Phillips, Louis Emerick, John May, and Philip Regan - better known as the Queen of Scotty Road.

Following hotly contested open auditions where more than 150 hopefuls responded to the call-out, Chantelle Morgan takes on the lead role.

Chantelle told us: "I'm feeling very, very lucky to have been cast as Snow White in this year's pantomime. I must admit, I'm a proper Coronation Street fan as well, so when I found out Emrhys was in it, I was a bit starstruck, but don't tell him that."

Snow White runs from Saturday, 30 November, right throughout the festive season until Sunday, 12 January 2025.

