Clayface film crew spotted on the Wirral as latest DCU movie shoots in Merseyside

Clayface is the latest DC Universe movie starring Tom Rhys Harries.

Film crews have been spotted near Seacombe Ferry Terminal as the production of Clayface continues across Merseyside.

Filming in Liverpool officially began on Sunday (August 31), with major streets filled with production crews and closed to the public. The new film, set to release in September next year, stars Tom Rhys Harries.

Clayface set being built in Seacombe. | Ian Fairbrother

The Liverpool Crown Court building was transformed into Gotham Hospital over the weekend, while Gotham Police cars were spotted around Derby Square.

Crews and actors were also seen around Dale Street, St George’s Plateau and North John Street.

Crews were seen building a new set at the ventilation tower near Seacombe Ferry Terminal on Tuesday (September 2), who confirmed it was for Clayface.

Liverpool World understands the Seacombe set will feature a large bridge and be used to film a major scene. Filming is expected to continue across Merseyside throughout this week.