Clayface filming continues in Merseyside as incredible Wirral sets spotted

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:03 BST

Hollywood magic unfolds in Wirral with amazing transformations for Clayface filming.

The exciting production of the latest DC universe film, Clayface, continues across Merseyside with sets seen on the Wirral.

Filming in Liverpool officially began on August 31, with major streets filled with production crews and closed to the public. The new film, set to release on September 11 next year, stars Tom Rhys Harries who has been seen in the city.

Eddie Marsan has also been seen on set, along with The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella, who plays a Gotham City police detective romantically linked to a scientist character portrayed by Naomi Ackie - the very figure responsible for the creation of Clayface.

Now, sets have been spotted in Seacombe and New Brighton, with a house transformed into an American home and a bar seen next to a wall of graffiti.

- 23 blockbuster movies filmed in Liverpool as Clayface production takes over city

LiverpoolWorld understands filming is expected to take place on the Wirral this evening, after crews were seen on Hope Street earlier this week and Water Street over the weekend. Derby Square has also been heavily featured, with Gotham News-branded vans, police cars, motorcycles and ambulances populating the area.

Take a look at the brilliant images of the Wirral sets below.

Clayface set in Seacombe.

1. Clayface

Clayface set in Seacombe. | Ian Fairbrother

Clayface set in Seacombe.

2. Clayface

Clayface set in Seacombe. | Ian Fairbrother

Clayface set in Seacombe.

3. Clayface

Clayface set in Seacombe. | Ian Fairbrother

Clayface set in Seacombe.

4. Clayface

Clayface set in Seacombe. | Ian Fairbrother

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolFilmEddie Marsan
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice