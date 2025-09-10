The exciting production of the latest DC universe film, Clayface, continues across Merseyside with sets seen on the Wirral.

Filming in Liverpool officially began on August 31, with major streets filled with production crews and closed to the public. The new film, set to release on September 11 next year, stars Tom Rhys Harries who has been seen in the city.

Eddie Marsan has also been seen on set, along with The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella, who plays a Gotham City police detective romantically linked to a scientist character portrayed by Naomi Ackie - the very figure responsible for the creation of Clayface.

Now, sets have been spotted in Seacombe and New Brighton, with a house transformed into an American home and a bar seen next to a wall of graffiti.

LiverpoolWorld understands filming is expected to take place on the Wirral this evening, after crews were seen on Hope Street earlier this week and Water Street over the weekend. Derby Square has also been heavily featured, with Gotham News-branded vans, police cars, motorcycles and ambulances populating the area.

Take a look at the brilliant images of the Wirral sets below.

1 . Clayface Clayface set in Seacombe. | Ian Fairbrother

2 . Clayface Clayface set in Seacombe. | Ian Fairbrother

3 . Clayface Clayface set in Seacombe. | Ian Fairbrother