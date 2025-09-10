23 blockbuster movies filmed in Liverpool as Clayface production takes over city

Liverpool has played an important role in many huge, blockbuster movies over the years, with some of the biggest names in Hollywood coming to the city to shoot scenes.

Known for its historic architecture and spectacular skyline, it is no surprise that Liverpool is one of the most-filmed cities outside of London, and many of its beautiful surrounding areas also feature in top productions.

The latest production to make use of Liverpool’s incredible views is the new DC universe film, Clayface. Filming has seen the likes of Water Street, Dale Street and Hope Street transformed into Gotham City, with recognisable buildings becoming casinos, theatres and hospitals.

Take a look at 23 top movies that have been filmed in Liverpool and Merseyside.

1 . Chariots of Fire (1981) The 1981 film Chariots of Fire was filmed in various locations all over Merseyside, including the Oval Leisure Centre in Bebington, Wirral. Much of Paris was actually Liverpool - the British Embassy is Liverpool Library (pictured) and Town Hall and the chapel at the old Royal Hospital doubled as a French cafe. | SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com

2 . Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) The Cunard Building’s old ticket hall was transformed into the interior of ‘Macy’s’ department store for the Fantastic Beasts film, while the opening scene was filmed in Martins Bank (pictured) on Water Street. Numerous scenes were also filmed in and around St George’s Hall. | Red Deer X Kinrise

3 . Official Secrets (2019) Official Secrets is the true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about a spy operation designed to push the UN into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq. It stars Keira Knightley and Matt Smith. Filming took place at St George's Hall and County Sessions House in April 2018. The beach scenes for Ralph Fiennes’ character is at Thurstaston beach and features the cottage known locally as Sally's Cottage. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

4 . Hunt for Red October (1990) Set during the Cold War, Liverpool doubled up as Moscow in the 1990 starring Sean Connery as a defecting Soviet submarine captain. Grade II listed County Sessions House was used during scenes with the Red Fleet Political Directorate and nearby William Brown Street (pictured) was covered in fake snow for outdoor scenes. | sas - stock.adobe.com