Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller stars Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Morrissey and David Ajala.

David Morrissey has shared his experience filming Netflix’s new psychological thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10.

Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware, the exciting new film is directed by Simon Stone, who also co-wrote the script with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, and features a star-studded cast, including Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Morrissey and David Ajala.

Knightley stars as journalist Lo Blacklock who witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, while on a luxury yacht for a travel assignment. She is told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for, and is not being believed by anyone onboard. The film sees her continue to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.

Liverpool’s David Morrissey plays Thomas Heatherley who is seen with Hannah Waddingham’s character Heidi in the trailer and first-look images - though little else is known about their characters.

Sharing a snap with Waddingham in character on Instagram, Morrissey: “Hannah Waddingham and yours truly! Had such a laugh doing this movie”.

The Woman in Cabin 10 will be released on October 10, 2025.