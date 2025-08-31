As Brookside gears up for its return, former star Ray Quinn reflects on the show's legacy.

Quinn found early for his role as Anthony Murray in Brookside from 2000 to 2003, before taking part in the third series of the X-Factor in 2006 and finishing second.

In a new interview, the now 37-year-old told Smooth Spins - Smooth Radio’s gaming brand - how the Channel 4 soap helped him deal with his launch into the music industry and discussed his thoughts on the show returning.

Quinn noted that, thanks to Brookside, he was used to being camera and going to celebrity events. He added: “I was also fortunate to have an amazing family and a great management team around me. I felt really looked after.”

Cast Of The Channel Four soap 'Brookside' pictured on the show's set 'Brookside Close' in 1982. | Avalon/Getty Images

Brookside is returning to Channel 4 as part of Hollyoaks’ 30th anniversary celebrations. A special crossover episode this October will see Sue Johnston’s Sheila Grant make a comeback, while John McArdle and Paul Usher B will reprise their roles of Billy Corkhill and Barry Grant.

Asked whether he’d like to see the show make a return, Quinn said: “I loved the show, and it was so iconic and a huge piece of history for Liverpool. But I worry whether it would be as good, or whether it could dilute the legacy. Maybe it’s best to just enjoy it for what it was.”

He added: “Brookside set me up for so much, so I can never look back with anything but amazing memories.”