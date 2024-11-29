Liverpool Cathedral is dazzling once again as its immersive light installation returns for Christmas 2024.

The cathedral has welcomed back the renowned artistic collective Luxmuralis for a Christmas experience like no other. Following last year's success, The Light Before Christmas returns with an all-new, spectacular, immersive sound and light installation titled Starlight.

The experience takes visitors on a journey through the Nativity story as the cathedral's magnificent Gothic interior transforms into a canvas for a series of magical light projections and bespoke soundscapes.

Artist Peter Walker told LiverpoolWorld: "The artwork is on a vast scale. We don't produce artwork this big anywhere else because of the scale of the building, but it still feels very personal. This building is a space which is at the heart of the city but can be very personal for people who come here individually."

Running from November 29 to December 7,visitors can walk through some of the light projections and there are beanbags on the floor to sit or lie on, to take in the story of Christmas.

The Very Reverend Dr Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool Cathedral, said: "The lighting and the images highlight the building and make you look at the building in a different way and also reflect in a different way. I think that the fact the images are both on the walls on the ceilings and on the floor makes it magical."

Adult tickets are priced at £11.55, with proceeds going towards the sustainability of the cathedral. More information is available here.

