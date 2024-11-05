Like it or not, the countdown to Christmas has begun and there are many festive markets and events in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, St Helens, Halton and Chester to look forward to.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive season is here, the picturesque St Georges Plateau once again playing host to Liverpool’s fantastic, main Christmas Market. The Christmas fun doesn’t stop there though, as there are a whole host of other magical markets, fairs and attractions you should definitely visit in and around the city.

Below is a list of some of the best Christmas markets and fun-filled events being held around the Liverpool City Region, which are open to the public and are suitable for the whole family.

Christmas markets and festive events in and around Liverpool 2024

Liverpool

Liverpool's Christmas market, which takes place at St George's Plateau each year. | St George's Hall

Liverpool Christmas Market, St Georges Hall - Liverpool’s famous Christmas Markets will return to St George’s Plateau from November 16 . Located around William Brown Street, St George’s Plateau and St John’s Gardens, the festive markets will once again feature artisan stalls and a host of family-friendly activities. Liverpool Christmas Market will run until Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24). The stalls will open at 11.00am each day and close at 10.00pm. Full details here.

- Liverpool’s famous Christmas Markets will return to St George’s Plateau . Located around William Brown Street, St George’s Plateau and St John’s Gardens, the festive markets will once again feature artisan stalls and a host of family-friendly activities. Liverpool Christmas Market will run until Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24). The stalls will open at 11.00am each day and close at 10.00pm. Full details here. Stanley Park Market, Stanley Park - Following the huge success of the summer’s weekly Stanley Park Market, there will be a festive special this winter. Operating between 10.00am and 4.00pm on November 17 and 24 , and December 15 , there will be a whole host of returning traders, along with some special Christmas programmes.

- Following the huge success of the summer’s weekly Stanley Park Market, there will be a festive special this winter. Operating between 10.00am and 4.00pm on , and , there will be a whole host of returning traders, along with some special Christmas programmes. Basnett Street Market, Basnett Street - An artisan market will be held in the city centre on November 30 , with traders specialising in handmade products perfect for gifting.

An artisan market will be held in the city centre on , with traders specialising in handmade products perfect for gifting. Twilight Christmas Artisan Market, Exchange Flags - Liverpool Markets has teamed up with Exchange Flags to offer a twilight market on December 6, 13 and 20 between 4.00pm and 8.00pm. Enjoy street and live festive performances, food and drink, and an array of local market stalls.

- Liverpool Markets has teamed up with Exchange Flags to offer a twilight market on between 4.00pm and 8.00pm. Enjoy street and live festive performances, food and drink, and an array of local market stalls. Granby Street Market, Granby Street - Granby Street will host a special Christmas market on the first weekend of December , with food stalls, arts and crafts, handmade beauty products and more.

Granby Street will host a special Christmas market on the , with food stalls, arts and crafts, handmade beauty products and more. Greatie Market, Great Homer Street - Following last year's trial, Great Homer Street Market will open December 1 and 8 for special festive editions. Running between 9.00am and 3.00pm, join a selection of your favourite Greatie traders as they showcase the best of their Christmas gifts along with food, drink and festive fun.

- Following last year's trial, Great Homer Street Market will for special festive editions. Running between 9.00am and 3.00pm, join a selection of your favourite Greatie traders as they showcase the best of their Christmas gifts along with food, drink and festive fun. Winter Market, Sefton Park Palm House - Taking place on November 15, 16 and 17, the Palm House’s Winter Market will return to Sefton Park. The free event will feature a range of food stalls, a bar and goods including ceramics, crafts and jewellery.

Knowsley

Christmas Market stalls. | Adobe Stock

Christmas Light Switch On, Kirkby Town Centre - Kirkby’s Christmas lights will be illuminated on November 22 , with performances from musical acts between 3.00pm and 7.00pm.

Kirkby’s Christmas lights will be illuminated on , with performances from musical acts between 3.00pm and 7.00pm. Marvellous Markets, Prescot Shopping Centre, Eccleston Street - Marvellous Markets are setting up their stalls in Prescot on November 16 from 10.00am until 3.00pm. The market offers an array of artisan, crafts and gifts, as well as festive goodies.

- Marvellous Markets are setting up their stalls in Prescot on from 10.00am until 3.00pm. The market offers an array of artisan, crafts and gifts, as well as festive goodies. Marvellous Markets, St Chad’s Parade & Newton Gardens, Kirkby Town Centre - The markets will be in Kirkby Town Centre November 22 from 4.00pm until 8.00pm (which also includes the Christmas Light Switch On event), and December 21 from 10.00am until 5.00pm.

- The markets will be in Kirkby Town Centre from 4.00pm until 8.00pm (which also includes the Christmas Light Switch On event), and from 10.00am until 5.00pm. Marvellous Markets, Huyton Village Centre, Derby Road - Marvellous Markets will come to Huyton Village Centre on November 23 , from 10.00am until 400pm, and December 7 from 9.00am to 3.00pm.

- Marvellous Markets will come to Huyton Village Centre on , from 10.00am until 400pm, and from 9.00am to 3.00pm. Enchanted at Knowsley Safari - Knowsley’s Foot Safari will once again transform into a magical wonderland, where you can wander among illuminated animals and explore the Winter Village. Running from November to December 30, tickets start at £10. More information here.

Sefton

These Christmas markets are perfect for festive fun. | Dangubic - stock.adobe.com

Christmas Market, Formby Hall - Formby Hall will once again host a Christmas Market this winter, with more than 50 stalls, Christmas entertainment, children's crafts and a festive atmosphere. Taking place on November 24 from 12.00pm to 3.30pm, the event is free to attend but guests are asked to book attendance in advance.

- Formby Hall will once again host a Christmas Market this winter, with more than 50 stalls, Christmas entertainment, children's crafts and a festive atmosphere. Taking place on from 12.00pm to 3.30pm, the event is free to attend but guests are asked to book attendance in advance. Southport Christmas Market, Waterfront Hotel, Southport Pier - Southport Christmas Market will return on December 1 , with more than 50 local businesses and free admission. It will run between 10.00am and 3.00pm.

- Southport Christmas Market will return on , with more than 50 local businesses and free admission. It will run between 10.00am and 3.00pm. Lydiate Christmas Frost Fair, Lydiate Parish Hall - Taking place on November 24, the Christmas Frost Fair will feature local vendors selling unique gifts, delicious food and drinks, and live entertainment. It will take place between 11.00am and 4.00pm.

St Helens

Song_about_summer - stock.adobe.

Rainford Christmas Fayre, Rainford Village - Full details are yet to be announced but Rainford’s annual Christmas Fayre will return on December 7 .

Full details are yet to be announced but Rainford’s annual Christmas Fayre will return on . Hives Christmas Market, Newton-le-Willows - The annual Christmas market will return to Newton-le-Willows’ high street on December 1, offering festive stalls, music, food and drink. The event will run from 1.00pm to 5.00pm.

Wirral

Cheshire Oaks Winter Village. | McArthur Glen

Cheshire Oaks Winter Village, Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet - Cheshire Oak’s Winter Village is home to the biggest Christmas tree in Northern England, a Ferris wheel, alpine huts and more. The Winter Village is now open .

- Cheshire Oak’s Winter Village is home to the biggest Christmas tree in Northern England, a Ferris wheel, alpine huts and more. The Winter Village is . Birkenhead Christmas Fair, Claughton - Age UK Wirral is hosting a Christmas fair at its Claughton offices on November 23 . The event will take place from 1.00pm to 5.00pm, with handmade goods, crafts, Christmas themed gifts and more.

- Age UK Wirral is hosting a Christmas fair at its Claughton offices on . The event will take place from 1.00pm to 5.00pm, with handmade goods, crafts, Christmas themed gifts and more. Oxton Christmas Market, Oxton Cricket Club - Oxton Christmas Market will be held on December 8 from 10.00am-4.00pm at the Oxton Cricket Club. You can expect a variety of stalls offering handmade crafts, unique gifts, treats and festive decorations.

- Oxton Christmas Market will be held on from 10.00am-4.00pm at the Oxton Cricket Club. You can expect a variety of stalls offering handmade crafts, unique gifts, treats and festive decorations. Wirral Youth Market, Birkenhead Market - Taking place on December 7, Wirral’s Youth Market will be hosted at Birkenhead Market’s events space and feature live music and performances, workshops and the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping.

Nearby areas

Chester Christmas Market. | Getty Images

Chester Christmas Market, Chester - Chester Christmas Market will feature 70 traders located in the square around the town hall, the new arcade and the forum. Expect unique gifts, festive drinks and more. Chester Christmas Market will run from November 15 to December 22 .

- Chester Christmas Market will feature 70 traders located in the square around the town hall, the new arcade and the forum. Expect unique gifts, festive drinks and more. Chester Christmas Market will run . Manchester Christmas Market, Manchester - Manchester’s huge Christmas Markets opens on November 8 . There will be 240 ski chalet market stalls across nine different locations throughout the city centre. With the Winter Gardens at Piccadilly at the heart of this year's Christmas Markets, the markets will also see the transformation of Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann's Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange, and King Street.

- Manchester’s huge Christmas Markets . There will be 240 ski chalet market stalls across nine different locations throughout the city centre. With the Winter Gardens at Piccadilly at the heart of this year's Christmas Markets, the markets will also see the transformation of Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann's Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange, and King Street. Warrington Winter Wonderland, Warrington Town Centre - Warrington’s Christmas Winter Wonderland event will return on November 23 and 24 . Details for this years event are currently being finalised but the weekend will include an artisan market.

- Warrington’s Christmas Winter Wonderland event will return on . Details for this years event are currently being finalised but the weekend will include an artisan market. Frodsham Christmas Festival, Frodsham Town Centre - Frodsham Christmas Festival will return on November 30, with an artisan street market, free face painting, live performances and the Christmas lights switch on. The parade and switch on will start at 6.00pm.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].