I tried Honest Burgers' festive special and I only have one word to say

Christmas is the perfect time for a little bit of indulgence and I am embracing the festive season by diving headfirst into Camembert - the most Christmassy cheese there is, in my opinion.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I heard Honest Burgers’ cheesy Christmas special was back for the twelfth year running, I headed straight to Bold Street to kick my festive food tasting off with a bang. There are three ways to enjoy the burger; we'll get into that later, but first, let's get into the taste test.

I went for the more traditional option with the beef burger option, which is served with deep-fried oozing Camembert cheese in a gluten-free poppy seed breadcrumb, cranberry sauce, smoked bacon and rocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deciding to really embrace the indulgent time of the year, I went the whole hog. The burger itself is served with their signature homemade rosemary chips, which you get tons of. For my side, I chose the onion rings, and they're huge. Even though three doesn't sound like much, paired with the rest of the meal, I'd say it would be overkill for there to be more.

Local TV

The beef patty served pink is delectably savoury, and paired with that deep-fried cheese, it certainly is a delight. Once again, not satisfied to stop there, I also opted to dip my burger into the beef and bacon gravy, which might be one of the most inspired ideas I've had in a long time. Wow. I might have ended up covered in melted cheese and gravy, but I could not be happier.

If you don't eat beef or just want to try something different, they also serve this as a fried chicken burger. For the vegan option, you can get a Beyond Meat patty topped with Shamembert cheese, La Vie vegan bacon, cranberry sauce, rocket and crunchy shoestring fries.

Delivering the festive feel to foodies for a limited time only, the Christmas and vegan Christmas specials are available at all Honest Burgers restaurants from now until January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the full video above to see the burger in all its glory and my full review. Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].