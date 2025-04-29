James Nelson-Joyce stars in new Disney+ drama Suspect exploring tragic shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes
A brand-new Disney+ series focusing on the tragic killing of Jean Charles de Menezes will be released this week.
The four-part series delves into the shooting of the 27-year-old, and features an impressive cast including Max Beesley, Emily Mortimer and Daniel Mays, newcomer Edison Aclaide and BBC This City is Ours stars James Nelson-Joyce and Laura Aikman.
What happened to Jean Charles de Menezes?
Jean Charles de Menezes, an innocent young Brazilian electrician on his way to work, was mistaken for a terrorist and shot dead at Stockwell tube station on July 22, 2005.
He had wrongfully identified as one of the fugitives who had planned a failed terrorist attack, that had occurred two weeks after devastating suicide bomb attacks of July 7, 2005.
Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes synopsis
Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes focuses on the events surrounding the tragic killing of innocent Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes, after he is mistaken for a terrorist. Told from multiple perspectives of those involved, it examines how memory - both accurate and distorted - can be turned into fact and shape our understanding of the truth. Jean Charles de Menezes’ parents and other relatives served as consultants for the series.
Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes main cast
- Edison Alcaide
- Conleth Hill
- Russell Tovey
- Max Beesley
- Emily Mortimer
- Daniel Mays
- Laura Aikman
- Alex Jennings
Liverpool’s James Nelson-Joyce also features in the four-part series, appearing as a police officer Charlie 2. The trailer shows the BBC This City is Ours star following the ‘suspect’ to the tube.
The four-part series will be available to watch on Disney+ from Wednesday, April 30.
