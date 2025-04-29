A new Disney+ series delves into the tragic killing of Jean Charles de Menezes, featuring Liverpool's James Nelson-Joyce.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new Disney+ series focusing on the tragic killing of Jean Charles de Menezes will be released this week.

The four-part series delves into the shooting of the 27-year-old, and features an impressive cast including Max Beesley, Emily Mortimer and Daniel Mays, newcomer Edison Aclaide and BBC This City is Ours stars James Nelson-Joyce and Laura Aikman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened to Jean Charles de Menezes?

Jean Charles de Menezes, an innocent young Brazilian electrician on his way to work, was mistaken for a terrorist and shot dead at Stockwell tube station on July 22, 2005.

He had wrongfully identified as one of the fugitives who had planned a failed terrorist attack, that had occurred two weeks after devastating suicide bomb attacks of July 7, 2005.

Tom Durant Pritchard and James Nelson-Joyce. | Des Willie/Disney+

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes synopsis

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes focuses on the events surrounding the tragic killing of innocent Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes, after he is mistaken for a terrorist. Told from multiple perspectives of those involved, it examines how memory - both accurate and distorted - can be turned into fact and shape our understanding of the truth. Jean Charles de Menezes’ parents and other relatives served as consultants for the series.

Suspect Season 1. | Stefania Rosini/Disney+

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes main cast

Edison Alcaide

Conleth Hill

Russell Tovey

Max Beesley

Emily Mortimer

Daniel Mays

Laura Aikman

Alex Jennings

James Nelson-Joyce as Charlie 2 in Suspect. | Stefania Rosini/Disney+

Liverpool’s James Nelson-Joyce also features in the four-part series, appearing as a police officer Charlie 2. The trailer shows the BBC This City is Ours star following the ‘suspect’ to the tube.

The four-part series will be available to watch on Disney+ from Wednesday, April 30.