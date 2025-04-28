This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce attends Liverpool Premier League win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yesterday (April 28) was a very special day for Liverpool, with Arne Slot’s team officially becoming Premier League champions.
A sold-out Anfield celebrated winning a second Premier League title in five years, with several famous faces among the spectators.
Millie Bobby Brown and Owen Cooper attended the game, with Bobby Brown saying ahead of kick-off: “We’re going to win. We’re manifesting it.”
This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce was also in attendance for Liverpool’s landmark 5-1 win against Spurs, and shared a tribute to his cherished team.
He reshared Harvey Elliott’s post on his Instagram account, which read: “Love you always reds!! Enjoy the celebrations.”
Thousands of fans gathered around Anfield following the win, but the main celebrations won’t take place until next month.
Liverpool have four games remaining before their season is complete, with the title parade set to take place on Monday, May 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.