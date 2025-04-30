Dua Lipa Liverpool: Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose announced as special guests at Anfield shows

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests for her Anfield concert dates.

The official support acts for Dua Lipa’s upcoming shows at Anfield stadium have officially been announced.

The award-winning singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. The popstar will be performing at the home of Liverpool FC on June 24 and 25, 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was initially scheduled to just perform on one night, but Liverpool FC announced a second date last September due to high demand.

Last year was a big one for Dua Lipa, with the release of her third studio album 'Radical Optimism' and a headline sport at Glastonbury. She's 10/3 to be signed up to sing the new Bond song.Last year was a big one for Dua Lipa, with the release of her third studio album 'Radical Optimism' and a headline sport at Glastonbury. She's 10/3 to be signed up to sing the new Bond song.
Last year was a big one for Dua Lipa, with the release of her third studio album 'Radical Optimism' and a headline sport at Glastonbury. She's 10/3 to be signed up to sing the new Bond song. | Getty Images

Who will be Dua Lipa’s support act for her Radical Optimism Tour?

Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.

Are tickets for Dua Lipa at Anfield available?

Limited tickets are still available for June 25. They are available via Ticketmaster.

US singer Dove Cameron arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)US singer Dove Cameron arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US singer Dove Cameron arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism UK and Ireland tour dates

  • Royal Albert Hall, London - October, Thursday 17, 2024
  • Wembley Stadium, London - Friday, June 20, 2025
  • Wembley Stadium, London - Saturday, June 21, 2025
  • Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Tuesday June 24, 2025
  • Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Wednesday June 25, 2025
  • Aviva Stadium Dublin - Friday June 27, 2025

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism tour set list

  • Training Season
  • One Kiss
  • Illusion
  • Break My Heart
  • Levitating
  • These Walls
  • Be the One
  • Love Again
  • Pretty Please
  • Hallucinate
  • New Rules
  • Electricity
  • Cold Heart
  • Happy for You
  • Physical1
  • Don’t Start Now
  • Houdini
Related topics:Liverpool FCLiverpoolTicketsLondonIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice