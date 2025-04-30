Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests for her Anfield concert dates.

The official support acts for Dua Lipa’s upcoming shows at Anfield stadium have officially been announced.

The award-winning singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. The popstar will be performing at the home of Liverpool FC on June 24 and 25, 2025.

She was initially scheduled to just perform on one night, but Liverpool FC announced a second date last September due to high demand.

Last year was a big one for Dua Lipa, with the release of her third studio album 'Radical Optimism' and a headline sport at Glastonbury.

Who will be Dua Lipa’s support act for her Radical Optimism Tour?

Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.

Are tickets for Dua Lipa at Anfield available?

Limited tickets are still available for June 25. They are available via Ticketmaster.

US singer Dove Cameron arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism UK and Ireland tour dates

Royal Albert Hall, London - October, Thursday 17, 2024

Wembley Stadium, London - Friday, June 20, 2025

Wembley Stadium, London - Saturday, June 21, 2025

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Tuesday June 24, 2025

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Wednesday June 25, 2025

Aviva Stadium Dublin - Friday June 27, 2025

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism tour set list

Training Season

One Kiss

Illusion

Break My Heart

Levitating

These Walls

Be the One

Love Again

Pretty Please

Hallucinate

New Rules

Electricity

Cold Heart

Happy for You

Physical1

Don’t Start Now

Houdini