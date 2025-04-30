Dua Lipa Liverpool: Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose announced as special guests at Anfield shows
The official support acts for Dua Lipa’s upcoming shows at Anfield stadium have officially been announced.
The award-winning singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. The popstar will be performing at the home of Liverpool FC on June 24 and 25, 2025.
She was initially scheduled to just perform on one night, but Liverpool FC announced a second date last September due to high demand.
Who will be Dua Lipa’s support act for her Radical Optimism Tour?
Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.
Are tickets for Dua Lipa at Anfield available?
Limited tickets are still available for June 25. They are available via Ticketmaster.
Dua Lipa Radical Optimism tour set list
- Training Season
- One Kiss
- Illusion
- Break My Heart
- Levitating
- These Walls
- Be the One
- Love Again
- Pretty Please
- Hallucinate
- New Rules
- Electricity
- Cold Heart
- Happy for You
- Physical1
- Don’t Start Now
- Houdini
