Billy Joel’s upcoming concert at Anfield stadium has been postponed due to a medical condition.

Liverpool Football Club confirmed that the Piano Man star, who was due to take to the stage at Anfield on June 21 this year, will instead perform in 2026 to allow him to recover from recent surgery.

Joel’s tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors and he is expected to make a full recovery. One of just two exclusive UK performances, Joel’s scheduled concert at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium has also been postponed.

Speaking about the postponements, Billy Joel said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

Joel will now appear at the iconic home of the Reds on June 20, 2026, and tickets purchased through Liverpool FC for the show will remain valid for the rearranged date. Ticket holders will be contacted directly via email on Wednesday March 12. Those who are unable to attend the new date will be able to request a refund by following the instructions in the email.