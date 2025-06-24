As Dua Lipa prepares to take the stage at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, fans speculate about potential surprise guests.

Dua Lipa will take to the stage in Liverpool today (June 24), playing her first of two nights at Anfield stadium.

The One Kiss popstar is performing at the home of Liverpool Football Club following two huge nights at Wembley, which saw massive special guests join the singer on stage.

Dua was joined by Charli XCX during her second night at Wembley, with the pair performing 360. The incredible performance has got many people talking about potential special guests for the Anfield shows, with some taking to social media to share their hopes and theories - which include Harry Styles and Raye.

Below is everything you need to know about Dua Lipa in Liverpool.

When is Dua Lipa playing in Liverpool?

Dua Lipa will play at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on June 24 and 25.

Are Dua Lipa Liverpool tickets still available?

Limited verified resale tickets are available for June 25. They are available via Ticketmaster.

Who is supporting Dua Lipa at Anfield?

Dua Lipa will be joined by special guests Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose across the two nights. Rose will perform throughout the European leg of the tour, while Dove will only take to the stage during five shows in Liverpool, London and Dublin.

Dua Lipa surprise guests

Jamiroquai joined Dua Lipa on stage during her first night in Wembley (June 20), while Charli XCX performed on Saturday (June 21).

What time do doors open for Dua Lipa at Anfield?

Doors open at 5.00pm on both days.

What time will Dua Lipa be on stage?

Alessi Rose will perform at 6.15pm, followed by Dove Cameron at 7.15. Dua Lipa’s set is expected to be from 8.15pm to 10.15pm.

Dua Lipa predicted Anfield setlist

(Via Setlist.fm from Dua Lipa’s most recent concert at Wembley Stadium)

Training Season End of an Era Break My Heart One Kiss Whatcha Doing Levitating These Walls IDGAF 360 feat. Charli XCX Maria Physical Electricity Hallucinate Illusion Falling Forever Happy for You Love Again Anything for Love Be the One New Rules Dance the Night Don't Start Now Houdini

The tour ends in December but the last UK and Ireland dates are Liverpool on June 25 and Dublin on June 27.

Information including bus services, train services and road closures can be found here.