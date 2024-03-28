Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chocolate eggs, fluffy chicks and a bank holiday. Even though you can't always guarantee the weather, Easter is still a time of joy for many. If you need to get out the house to avoid the temptation of all those sweet treats, we're taking a look at what's on offer in Liverpool.

💃 Royal Albert Dock has welcomed The Fandangoe DISCOTECA - a vibrant micro-disco offering a unique opportunity to dance away life's worries. Located in Britannia Courtyard by The Beatles Story, The Fandangoe DISCOTECA invites visitors to step inside from 12pm-3pm and 4pm-7pm on Saturdays as well as Good Friday, and from 12pm-4pm on Sundays and Easter Monday.

🦸 There's a Comic Con takeover at Liverpool ONE from Friday 29 March. Appearances, parades and selfie opportunities will include cosplay characters from Doctor Who, Star Wars, Halo, Ghostbusters and much more.

🦋 For all the mini explorers among us, Liverpool ONE's Nature Trail is the perfect excuse to get outdoors and tour Chavasse Park learning about the vast array of resident plants and wildlife. The free trail is self-guided by a map available online or at the Tourist Information Centre on Wall Street and it takes around 60 minutes to complete.

🎭 Roll Up, Roll Up! There's pantomime fun at St Helens Theatre Royal this Easter with the return of Goldilocks And The Three Bears. With madcap comedy capers and all the fun of the circus – including circus skills and stunts performed by cast members. That runs for just over two weeks from Friday 29 March to Sunday 14 April.

🐰 The Easter Bunny Breakfast is back at Dobbies Garden Centre. You can hop along to the restaurant where the little ones can take part in some activities and games from Friday 29th March to Monday 1st April. They'll need to follow the footprints to find the Easter Bunny who is playing in their wildflower meadow, before enjoying some egg-cellent games. Plus, they will get the opportunity to plant their very own miniature wildflower meadow to take home.

🗺️ This spring, Speke Hall has an Easter trail for the kids where the little ones need to find ten nature-inspired activities for the whole family amid the beauty and history of this hidden gem. Don't forget to dress for the weather as the trail is outside.

🐻 Knowsley Safari is gearing up for an adventure-packed Easter as it prepares to open the doors to ‘Bear Country’ on the Foot Safari experience, where visitors can meet the newest residents Bahia and Chui. The male and female are Andean bears - the species that inspired the children’s literature character Paddington Bear.

Andean Bear Bahia at Knowsley Safari. Image: Knowsley Safari

🎡 The Indoor Funfair returns to Exhibition Centre Liverpool from Friday 29th March until Sunday 7th April. The biggest indoor funfair in the UK has over 25 rides and attractions suitable for children of all ages.

⛳ Junkyard Golf Club is transforming into a haven for those seeking an electrifying adventure with their mates or dates. Immerse yourself in a world of quirky obstacles, neon lights, with challenging courses and mind-boggling holes.

🛍️ Croxteth Hall Makers Market has more than 70 stalls available to explore, you can enjoy live music and complimentary kid’s crafting activities. Admission to the market is completely free, and furry friends are welcome to come along. Not only that, the beautiful park is also a perfect place for a relaxing Sunday stroll. that takes place on Easter Sunday.

🎨 At Tate Liverpool you can fill your Easter holidays with free creative activities for the whole family. Kids can create their own imaginative moving characters at the workshop and bring their own unique creations to life in the shadow puppet theatre. There is also a café and free art games booklets for families to enjoy at the space. Tate is currently in the RIBA building on Mann Island and activities run from 29 March to 14 April.

🍽️ Indulge in Easter delights with your loved ones at The Old Stables at Allerton Manor Golf Club. From 12pm-4:30pm (26 March to 30 March) you can enjoy a tasty selection of cakes and sandwiches with an Easter-themed twist. With tasty treats such as white chocolate and meringue egg and soldiers and pastries and a range of delicious mains, this easter treat is unmissable. Kids can enjoy their very own afternoon tea too, filled with delicious sandwiches and desserts such as Crème egg ice cream flurry.