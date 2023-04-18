Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago 17-year-old wanted in connection with fatal ‘hit-and-run’ crash
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
3 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met

Eurovision 2023: AJ Odudu shares excitement to welcome song contest live in Liverpool with National Lottery

AJ Odudu will host The National Lottery’s Eurovision 2023 party live from Liverpool

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST

Presenter AJ Odudu will welcome Eurovision 2023 to Liverpool alongside The National Lottery. The TV personality took to Instagram to share her excitement over hosting the largest concert to kick-off Eurovision celebrations in Liverpool.

The news that AJ will host the Big Eurovision Welcome party was previously revealed earlier this month. In a social media post sharing her excitement, former Strictly contestant AJ said: “Eurovision, here we come! Join me on May 7, live in Liverpool as I get ready to welcome The Eurovision Song Contest to Merseyside with The National Lottery, along with a load of Eurovision babes.”

The former Big Brother’s Bit on the Side presenter will present the live show that will welcome Eurovision 2023 to its host city, Liverpool. It will take place on May 7, just before the song contest kicks off its season.

Most Popular

    The National Lottery announced that the 30,000-capacity celebration show will be held outside St George’s Hall on May 7. The National Lottery released free party tickets to lottery players, the charity announced back in March.

    The live show will be broadcast on the BBC. Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: "No city throws a party or offers a welcome as warm as Liverpool, so this free event is going to be something very special."

    Eurovision 2023 live show - full list

    Eurovision 2023 live shows will be performed in Liverpool Arena from the first evening preview on Monday, May 8 until the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13 The shows available are:

    Semi Final 1

    • Evening Preview on Monday, May 8 at 8pm
    • Afternoon Preview on Tuesday, May 9 at 1.30pm
    • Live Show on Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm

    Semi Final 2

    • Evening Preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm
    • Afternoon Preview on Thursday, May 11 at 1.30pm
    • Live Show on Thursday, May 11 at 8pm

    Grand Final

    • Evening Preview on Friday, May 12 at 8pm
    • Afternoon Preview on Saturday, May 13 at 1pm
    • Live Show on Saturday, May 13 at 8pm
    Related topics:LiverpoolNational LotteryInstagramBig Brother