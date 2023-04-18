Presenter AJ Odudu will welcome Eurovision 2023 to Liverpool alongside The National Lottery. The TV personality took to Instagram to share her excitement over hosting the largest concert to kick-off Eurovision celebrations in Liverpool.

The news that AJ will host the Big Eurovision Welcome party was previously revealed earlier this month. In a social media post sharing her excitement, former Strictly contestant AJ said: “Eurovision, here we come! Join me on May 7, live in Liverpool as I get ready to welcome The Eurovision Song Contest to Merseyside with The National Lottery, along with a load of Eurovision babes.”

The former Big Brother’s Bit on the Side presenter will present the live show that will welcome Eurovision 2023 to its host city, Liverpool. It will take place on May 7, just before the song contest kicks off its season.

The National Lottery announced that the 30,000-capacity celebration show will be held outside St George’s Hall on May 7. The National Lottery released free party tickets to lottery players, the charity announced back in March.

The live show will be broadcast on the BBC. Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: "No city throws a party or offers a welcome as warm as Liverpool, so this free event is going to be something very special."

Eurovision 2023 live show - full list

Eurovision 2023 live shows will be performed in Liverpool Arena from the first evening preview on Monday, May 8 until the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13 The shows available are:

Semi Final 1

Evening Preview on Monday, May 8 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Tuesday, May 9 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm

Semi Final 2

Evening Preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Thursday, May 11 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Thursday, May 11 at 8pm

Grand Final