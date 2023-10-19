Seven pumpkins are on display around Liverpool city centre each revealing a special clue.

A free pumpkin trail has launched in Liverpool, guiding you around the city centre and offering the chance to bag some special prizes. Designed by Liverpool BID Company, the trail takes families around seven venues in the city where pumpkins are displayed.

Created by local artist Lucy Bretherton, each pumpkin will reveal a letter that, when complete, will form a Halloween themed anagram. Once you have found all of the letters, you can go online to submit what you think the word is to be in with the chance to win special prizes, including a family Halloween experience with Metquarter worth £200, £100 voucher for GPO and £100 for Everyman Cinema.

Pumpkin clue locations

Collinge & Co, Castle Street

Metquarter, Whitechapel

Next, Church Street

HMV, Williamson Square

St Johns, Entrance near Key Lime Coffee

Pizza Punks, Bold Street

The Florist, Hardman Street

