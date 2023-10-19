Free Halloween pumpkin trail launches in Liverpool city centre - with the chance to win spooky prizes
Seven pumpkins are on display around Liverpool city centre each revealing a special clue.
A free pumpkin trail has launched in Liverpool, guiding you around the city centre and offering the chance to bag some special prizes. Designed by Liverpool BID Company, the trail takes families around seven venues in the city where pumpkins are displayed.
Created by local artist Lucy Bretherton, each pumpkin will reveal a letter that, when complete, will form a Halloween themed anagram. Once you have found all of the letters, you can go online to submit what you think the word is to be in with the chance to win special prizes, including a family Halloween experience with Metquarter worth £200, £100 voucher for GPO and £100 for Everyman Cinema.
Pumpkin clue locations
- Collinge & Co, Castle Street
- Metquarter, Whitechapel
- Next, Church Street
- HMV, Williamson Square
- St Johns, Entrance near Key Lime Coffee
- Pizza Punks, Bold Street
- The Florist, Hardman Street
Where and when: The map can be found here, as well as the submission form, and those who share photos of the trail on social media using the hashtag #LiverpoolPumpkinTrail. Don’t forget to tag @liverpoolbidcompany too! The trail will run from October 19 to November 5.