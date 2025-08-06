BAFTA-nominated Scouse comedy G'Wed to film 'special' scene at Liverpool festival

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:58 BST
BAFTA-nominated ITV comedy G'Wed will film a ‘special’ scene at the Liverpool Celebrates Festival, promising wild moments and familiar faces.

Written by Wallasey’s Danny Kenny and produced by Golden Path Productions, G’Wed was ITVX’s most-streamed series of 2024, with its second series launching earlier this year. Filming took place around Wirral and Liverpool, with the comedy series following the lives of teenagers in Merseyside.

Now, G’Wed fans have the chance to be part of the “chaos” and feature in the upcoming third series.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Liverpool Celebrates Festival said: “The BAFTA- nominated hit ITV comedy G’Wed is back for Series 3, and they’re filming a special scene right here at Liverpool Celebrates – with YOU in the crowd!

G'Wed Season 2 episode 3.placeholder image
G'Wed Season 2 episode 3. | ITV / Golden Path Productions

“Expect wild moments, familiar faces, and one very brave cast member with just a guitar... Be in the crowd. Be on the telly. Be part of Liverpool’s biggest weekend.”

They added: “Get ready for the chaos, the characters, and the cameras.” Did someone say Scousechella?

Filming will take place on Saturday, August 23 at approximately 5.00pm. As well as the G’Wed cast, the first day of the festival will see legends take to the stage at the Pier Head - including Tony Hadley, Sister Sledge ft Kathy Sledge, The Real Thing and Gipsy Kings ft Diego Baliardo.

Tickets are available here.

