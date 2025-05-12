Wirral actor Dylan Thomas-Smith expresses his admiration for local star Stephen Graham, calling him an 'absolute legend' and expressing his desire to work with him one day.

Wirral actor, Dylan Thomas-Smith, has praised inspirational Scouse stars after being nominated for a BAFTA.

The 20-year-old G’wed lead was up for the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme Award, but sadly missed out to Danny Dyer this weekend.

Written by Wallasey’s Danny Kenny and produced by Golden Path Productions, G’wed was ITVX’s most-streamed series of 2024, with its second series launching earlier this year. Filming took place around Wirral and Liverpool, with the comedy series following the lives of teenagers in Merseyside.

The show was nominated for the Best Scripted Comedy Award, but was beaten by Alma’s Not Normal at the sparkling BAFTA ceremony on Sunday evening (May 11).

Despite not taking home an award this time, Merseyside is of proud Thomas-Smith, who won Best Breakthrough Performance at the Edinburgh TV Awards last year. Speaking to Liverpool Film Office ahead of the BAFTA awards ceremony, he said: “Being nominated for a BAFTA for my first TV job is incredible.”

The actor from Prenton said he is inspired by local star Stephen Graham, calling him an “absolute legend”. He said: “I’d love to work with him one day, it would be an honour.” Thomas-Smith noted that he’s also inspired by Jodie Comer.