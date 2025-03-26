HAIM join line-up for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

HAIM have been added to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 line-up, performing in Sefton Park this May.

The Grammy-nominated trio, renowned for their fantastic live performances and critically acclaimed music, join an impressive line-up featuring some of the biggest names in music including, Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons, JADE, Tom Grennan, Confidence Man, Lola Young, AJ Tracey and Biffy Clyro.

Around 100 acts will take to the stage from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25 - from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists - across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAIM will perform on the final day joining the likes of Tate McRae and Wet Leg on the Main Stage. The full line-up can be found below.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend full line-up:

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Biffy Clyro
  • James Hype
  • The Wombats
  • Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Confidence Man
  • D.O.D
  • Jazzy
  • Katy B
  • Nia Archives
  • Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Charlie Hedges
  • Fish56Octagon
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Kettama
  • Martha
  • Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Crawlers
  • Esme Emerson
  • JayaHadADream
  • Leonie Biney
  • Tonia
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton.placeholder image
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024 Luton. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
  • Artemas
  • Good Neighbours
  • Inhaler
  • Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Arielle Free
  • Charlotte Plank
  • Connor Coates
  • Danny Howard
  • Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Erin LeCount
  • Jetta
  • KOJ
  • Liang Lawrence
  • LUVCAT
  • Mackenzy Mackay
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Superlate
Sam Fenderplaceholder image
Sam Fender | Niall Lea

Sunday, May 25 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • HAIM
  • Jorja Smith
  • Lola Young
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Tate McRae
  • Wet Leg

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • FLO
  • JADE
  • Joy Crookes
  • Self Esteem
  • South Arcade
  • Charlie Tee
  • ESSEL
  • Jeremiah Asiamah
  • Martha
  • Sarah Story
  • aimei 媚
  • Courting
  • Dirty Nice
  • Fat Dog
  • Keyside
  • Le Boom
  • PaisleighB
  • Pixey
Related topics:MusicBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice