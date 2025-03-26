HAIM join line-up for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool
The Grammy-nominated trio, renowned for their fantastic live performances and critically acclaimed music, join an impressive line-up featuring some of the biggest names in music including, Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons, JADE, Tom Grennan, Confidence Man, Lola Young, AJ Tracey and Biffy Clyro.
Around 100 acts will take to the stage from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25 - from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists - across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.
HAIM will perform on the final day joining the likes of Tate McRae and Wet Leg on the Main Stage. The full line-up can be found below.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend full line-up:
Friday May 23 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Biffy Clyro
- James Hype
- The Wombats
- Tom Grennan
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Confidence Man
- D.O.D
- Jazzy
- Katy B
- Nia Archives
- Prospa
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Fish56Octagon
- Girls Don't Sync
- Kettama
- Martha
- Paige Tomlinson
BBC Introducing Stage
- Crawlers
- Esme Emerson
- JayaHadADream
- Leonie Biney
- Tonia
Saturday May 24 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Blossoms
- Myles Smith
- Sam Fender
- Tom Odell
- Wolf Alice
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
- Artemas
- Good Neighbours
- Inhaler
- Jordan Adetunji
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Arielle Free
- Charlotte Plank
- Connor Coates
- Danny Howard
- Sarah Story
BBC Introducing Stage
- Erin LeCount
- Jetta
- KOJ
- Liang Lawrence
- LUVCAT
- Mackenzy Mackay
- Sienna Spiro
- Superlate
Sunday, May 25 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- HAIM
- Jorja Smith
- Lola Young
- Mumford & Sons
- Tate McRae
- Wet Leg
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- FLO
- JADE
- Joy Crookes
- Self Esteem
- South Arcade
- Charlie Tee
- ESSEL
- Jeremiah Asiamah
- Martha
- Sarah Story
- aimei 媚
- Courting
- Dirty Nice
- Fat Dog
- Keyside
- Le Boom
- PaisleighB
- Pixey
