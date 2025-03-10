Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025: Tom Grennan, Katy B, Biffy Clyro and The Wombats confirmed for Liverpool festival
Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats and a host of famous faces join the line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, kicking off the three-day music spectacular on Friday, May 23.
Chart-topping singer-songwriter, Tom Grennan, will headline the Main Stage on Friday, and Sam Fender was previously announced a headliner. Myles Smith, Wet Leg, Blossoms and Lola Young were also announced as the first acts set to perform.
The station’s biggest event of the year, taking place in Sefton Park, Liverpool from Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, brings together the biggest international and UK artists in the world for an unforgettable weekend of live music with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.
The line-up for Friday, May 23 (in alphabetical order):
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Biffy Clyro
- James Hype
- The Wombats
- Tom Grennan
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Confidence Man
- D.O.D
- Jazzy
- Katy B
- Nia Archives
- Prospa
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Fish56Octagon
- Girls Don't Sync
- Kettama
- Martha
- Paige Tomlinson
BBC Introducing Stage
- Crawlers
- Esme Emerson
- JayaHadADream
- Leonie Biney
- Tonia
More big names will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available from 5pm Thursday 13 March and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket