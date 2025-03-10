Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025: Tom Grennan, Katy B, Biffy Clyro and The Wombats confirmed for Liverpool festival

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:41 BST
Tom Grennan to headline BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool with more names to be announced.

Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats and a host of famous faces join the line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, kicking off the three-day music spectacular on Friday, May 23.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter, Tom Grennan, will headline the Main Stage on Friday, and Sam Fender was previously announced a headliner. Myles Smith, Wet Leg, Blossoms and Lola Young were also announced as the first acts set to perform.

The station’s biggest event of the year, taking place in Sefton Park, Liverpool from Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, brings together the biggest international and UK artists in the world for an unforgettable weekend of live music with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.

Radio 1's Big Weekend.placeholder image
Radio 1's Big Weekend. | Radio 1

The line-up for Friday, May 23 (in alphabetical order):

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Biffy Clyro
  • James Hype
  • The Wombats
  • Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Confidence Man
  • D.O.D
  • Jazzy
  • Katy B
  • Nia Archives
  • Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Charlie Hedges
  • Fish56Octagon
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Kettama
  • Martha
  • Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Crawlers
  • Esme Emerson
  • JayaHadADream
  • Leonie Biney
  • Tonia

More big names will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available from 5pm Thursday 13 March and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket

