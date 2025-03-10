Tom Grennan to headline BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool with more names to be announced.

Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats and a host of famous faces join the line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, kicking off the three-day music spectacular on Friday, May 23.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter, Tom Grennan, will headline the Main Stage on Friday, and Sam Fender was previously announced a headliner. Myles Smith, Wet Leg, Blossoms and Lola Young were also announced as the first acts set to perform.

The station’s biggest event of the year, taking place in Sefton Park, Liverpool from Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, brings together the biggest international and UK artists in the world for an unforgettable weekend of live music with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.

Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The line-up for Friday, May 23 (in alphabetical order):

Radio 1 Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

James Hype

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Barry Can’t Swim

Confidence Man

D.O.D

Jazzy

Katy B

Nia Archives

Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Charlie Hedges

Fish56Octagon

Girls Don't Sync

Kettama

Martha

Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

Crawlers

Esme Emerson

JayaHadADream

Leonie Biney

Tonia

More big names will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available from 5pm Thursday 13 March and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket