A beautiful illuminated sculpture of the sun will light up Liverpool Cathedral this spring.

The seven-metre artwork was created by renowned artist, Luke Jerram, who has also created iconic sculptures such as the Gaia floating earth and Museum of the Moon.

Every centimetre of the sun sculpture, named Helios, represents 2000km of the sun’s surface and includes intricate details like sunspots, spicules, and solar flares—features that are usually millions of miles away.

Helios celebrates the sun’s life-giving power and its importance to cultures and faiths worldwide and also features custom surround sound composition blending solar sounds, NASA mission recordings, and uplifting music.

Luke Jerram, Helios. | Luke Jerram

The stunning sculpture will be available to visit at Liverpool Cathedral from April 4, with the cathedral becoming the first venue in the world to have showcased three of Luke Jerram’s celestial artworks.

Dean of Liverpool, Very Revd Dr Sue Jones, said: “It’s a privilege to bring such an awe-inspiring installation to our community and visitors, reaffirming our place at the heart of Liverpool’s cultural life. We are delighted that Helios will be installed over the Easter period which helps us to reflect on light and the life giving light of the resurrection which brings new life.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience this breathtaking artwork in our magnificent space.”

Free to view, Helios will illuminate Liverpool Cathedral between April 4 and May 9, with the artwork temporarily removed for Holy Week services on April 18 before returning for the Easter Sunday sunrise service on April 20 at 5.30am.

To complement Helios, Liverpool Cathedral has curated a diverse programme of events, offering visitors the chance to experience the installation in unique and meaningful ways from sunrise yoga to family storytelling sessions, a series of late openings including ticketed events which will feature live music, while those looking for a more relaxed experience can attend Quiet Hour.

More information can be found here.