A world-renowned art installation that recreates one of nature’s most magical phenomena, the Northern Lights, is coming to Liverpool for the first time.

Created by artist Dan Acher, ‘Borealis’ combines technology and the elements using beams of light to travel through cloud particles, creating a magical illusion of the Northern Lights.

With nature having the final say of the effects of the artwork depending on the wind variations, humidity and temperature, the installation is completely unique yet consistently mesmerising every time, inviting visitors to slow down and look up together at the incredible illusion.

Having exhibited in over 40 cities across Europe, Australia, Asia and the US, including Tokyo, Melbourne and Paris, Borealis has captivated audiences across the world, even gaining a permanent installation at Singapore’s iconic Gardens By The Bay Supertrees.

Now, it is coming to Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock, with a ten-day stay from March 20 to 30, 2025. Kicking off on the first day of spring, the free spectacle will serve as a symbol of seasonal change, celebrating the arrival of the longer, brighter days ahead, and offering a must-see attraction for visitors.

Available to see during the evening across the ten days, visitors can stroll along the cobbled street and gaze up at the magical phenomena, which will be accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack by French composer Guillaume Desbois.