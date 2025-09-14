Hollyoaks cast members join a special 'Come Dine with Me' week.

Come Dine With Me will see past and present Hollyoaks actors host a week of dinners to celebrate the Liverpool soap’s 30th anniversary.

Hollyoaks took over as Channel 4’s flagship continuing drama after Brookside ended, filming on part of the former ‘Brookie’ set in Liverpool, where it is still shot today.

As well as a special Hollyoaks and Brookside crossover episode, fans will get to see their favourite stars compete against each other in the channel’s iconic cooking contest.

Participating in the special week are Nicole Barber Lane (Myra McQueen), Anya Lawrence (Vicky Grant), James Redman (Rory ‘Finn’ Finnigan), Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne) and Charlie Wernham (Robbie Roscoe).

Hollyoaks Does Come Dine With Me. | Channel 4

Hollyoaks fans can also expect some surprise cameo appearances from other favourite cast members. The overall winner will scoop a £1,000 prize for a charity of their choice.

Channel 4’s Barry Agnew said: “With Come Dine With Me celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, we think it’s perfect for these two giants of Channel 4 history to team up once again for an extra special treat to mark the much-loved Hollyoaks on its 30th birthday. A silver and pearl celebration!”

Hollyoaks executive producer Hannah Cheers at Lime Pictures added: “We at Hollyoaks are delighted E4 will be extending the party for our big birthday with this Come Dine With Me special.

“Airing alongside the explosive anniversary episodes, we’ll see Hollyoaks faces representing every era of our show cooking up a treat. There are more exciting surprises up our sleeves.”

Hollyoaks Does Come Dine With Me includes five episodes and will premiere on E4 and stream on Channel 4 soon.