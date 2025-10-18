Liverpool actress Emily Fairn, known for her roles in 'The Responder' and 'House of Guinness', is set to star in the new Channel 4 comedy 'It Gets Worse', featuring notable cast members Andrew Scott and Lena Dunham.

The ensemble cast forIt Gets Worse, created by and starring Leo Reich, will also feature Olive Gray, Sean Delaney, Danie Williams, India Mullen and John Tothill.

The comedy series follows Ethan, Abi, and Sam. Best friends from uni, soulmates for life, and dysfunctional roommates. It’s been a year since they finally managed to move to London, they have collectively accomplished nothing, and now their landlord is selling up.

Famous faces also joining the cast are Andrew Scott, Arian Nik, Lena Dunham, Safia Oakley-Green, Blake Harrison, Nicole Sadie Sawyerr, Phil Zimmerman, Billy Rilot, Kirsty Bloom, Clayton Pettet, Luca Kamleh-Chapman, Vicki Pepperdine, Amelia Dimoldenberg and newcomer Emmeline Downie.

It Gets Worse was commissioned for Channel 4 by Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy and will be produced by A24.

Sam Pinnell (Trying, Motherland, Derry Girls) is the producer and the series is directed by Mounia Akl (House of Guinness, The Responder, Boiling Point). Emmy winner Matthew Lewis (Adolescence) is the Director of Photography.

The series will feature six episodes and air on Channel 4 in 2026.