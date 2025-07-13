Experience a tech-free summer in Liverpool with exciting family activities including the Liver Bird Safari and dinosaur-filled museum visits.

Looking to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays? We've got you covered with a line-up of fun, creative and free activities across the city and beyond.

How about an alternative way to discover the history of Liverpool? The cities are famous for the Liver Bird, a mythical creature we're synonymous with. ArtsGroupie are bringing the bird to life this summer.

John Maguire from ArtsGroupie told our video journalist Emily Bonner: “We're doing our Liver Bird Safari which is a fantastic family fun day. A two-hour trek around Liverpool spotting liver birds. Now I'm not talking the Liver Birds that are on the bins and the lampposts but actually in the fabric of the buildings.

“There's over a hundred liver birds and not just the famous ones that are on the UK's first skyscraper down at the Pier Head, the Liver Building.”

Limiting screen time can be an issue however whether it's reading, rambling or getting right amongst it, Liverpool's packed with ways to enjoy a tech-free summer and make memories that don't come with a battery warning.

John continued: “You know the city is wonderful. When we go abroad we go around all these old churches and museums. We don't really value what we've got on our doorstep. The city is marvellous and the Liver Bird Safari allows you to be able to look at the buildings that we walk past every day with a completely different perspective.”

For curious minds, Liverpool's museums are packed with screen-free discovery and dinosaurs are taking over the World Museum. Every Wednesday and Thursday during the school holidays they'll have a special focus on these prehistoric creatures.

There's a whole host of family fun to enjoy including special workshops, curator discussions, museum trails and even some very special prehistoric visitors.

From making mud pies, running races, opportunities to build and create and getting cosy with a good book. Speke Hall are throwing their doors open for a summer of play. You'll find different activities on different days of the week.

Craft a new toy with Make It Mondays, have a go at archery on Tuesdays, learn juggling from a Tudor jester on Thursdays or listen to some stories and rhymes with the Reader on Fridays.

If your little ones aren't into organised fun you're more than welcome to create your own adventure with a puppet theatre, wicker castle and play boat as well as giant games.

Eureka Science and Discovery have stories and surprises every day during the summer holidays with explosive experiments from Professor Pumpernickel, Ray Bubbles’ Bubble Show and Discover the Science of feeling great and get active with Kids Fit. They also have hands-on workshops bringing fairy tales to life.

Switch off the screens, switch on the fun and let Liverpool be your playground this summer.