Yungblud says 'I hate letting you down' as he cancels Liverpool gigs

Yungblud announced the cancellation of his Liverpool performances.

Yungblud has said “I’m truly sorry” in an update ahead of his Liverpool shows.

The chart-topping artist was scheduled to play at the Liverpool Dome today (July 11), in partnership with Jacaranda Records. After postponing Thursday’s Dundee gig, the star has now had to cancel his Liverpool appearance.

In a statement on Instagram last night (July 10), the singer said: “My f***ing tonsillitis still hasn’t cleared up so I’m getting steroid treatment. I have plans to get the f**ckers out as they’re a weak point for me but I need to find some time as obviously we’ve been non stop.

“I’m ready to rock but my body is letting me down this week. I hate being in bed it terrifies me. The doctor has asked me to postpone Liverpool even though I can still sing.

“Please understand I hate letting you down. I wanna say f**k it and just do it but they said I could really do damage to my voice.

“I’m gonna have to reschedule the show for a later date in Liverpool on Friday. Dundee we are rescheduling too. It will around the arena tour next year.”

He added that he will “definitely” be at Bristol and Southampton next week.

To make it up to Liverpool fans, the 27-year-old said: “I’ve put some money behind the bar at Motel. If you go tomorrow night and show your ticket you get a free drink on me. I know some of you have travelled.”

He added: “Again, I’m truly sorry.”