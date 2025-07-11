Anfield, Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to conduct more transfer business over the next couple of months

Liverpool will have a vacancy to fill at the top end of the pitch if Darwin Nunez leaves this summer. The striker is facing an uncertain long-term future at Anfield. It remains to be seen at this stage whether he will leave amid links with an exit.

The Reds have been busy on the recruitment front over recent times. They have brought in wing-back Jeremie Frimpong and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The Merseyside outfit have also snapped up left-back Milos Kerkez from AFC Bourmeouth.

Liverpool should sign Dusan Vlahovic on free transfer

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus could terminate Dusan Vlahovic’s contract. That means he would become available as a free agent. He would have a big decision to make on where to go next if he became available.

Liverpool should look at snapping up Vlahovic in the near future, especially on a free transfer. He would give them more competition and depth at the top end of the pitch. In addition, he could give Slot something different to call upon.

Vlahovic, 25, started out at Partizan before linking up with Fiorentina in 2018. He scored 49 goals in 101 games in all competitions to land a switch to Juventus. The forward has since found the net on 58 occasions in 145 outings since his move to Turin, 17 of which came last season. However, it is yet to be known whether he will stick around for another year or head out the exit door.

Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s dream option

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak would be the dream option in attack for Liverpool. However, he is likely to be too expensive at this moment in time. Therefore, getting Vlahovic in for nothing for two or three years to plug a gap would help pave the way for the Sweden international down the line.

The Reds may have to wait a bit of time before they are finally able to get the ex-Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund man. Vlahovic would be a sensible option for the time being and they wouldn’t have to pay a fee for him if he his deal is indeed cancelled at Juventus. That would free up money for other reinforcements as well.

Isak, 25, has been prolific for Newcastle since he joined up with them in 2022. He has become the main man in the North East and Eddie Howe will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible. The Toon Army are in the Champions League again next term which has significantly boosted their hopes of retaining his services.

The 6ft 4inc man has fired 62 goals in 109 matches for his current club to date. He is one of the most lethal players in Europe and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on over the next couple of years. However, for now it appears he will be staying where he is unless a ridiculous offer came in for his signature which means potential suitors like Liverpool need to start thinking of alternative options.