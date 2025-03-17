Viewers are unhappy with ITV for breaking the “number one rule” in its latest drama-thriller series.

Protection, which stars Siobhan Finneran and was filmed across the Liverpool City Region, was released on Sunday (March 16) on ITV1 and ITVX. Filming for the new series started in September 2023, at locations including Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and Halton.

The six-part thriller follows Detective Inspector Liz Nyles (Siobhan Finneran) at the heart of a security breach within her witness protection unit. Professionally compromised by a secret affair with a colleague, she is determined to uncover the true source of corruption within the police.

Based on an idea by witness protection specialist who served in the Met for 30 years, Protection is filled with twists and turns and has everyone talking. Locals told LiverpoolWorld they were instantly “gripped” by the drama, with many people binging all six episodes on ITVX.

The series has, however, received backlash on social media, with many viewers questioning the fictional killing of an animal in the first episode.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, @GP98765432 said: “I was looking forward to this but you had to ruin it . Rule 1) The dog must never die Rule 2) If you fail to adhere to Rule 1 you certainly don't make it worse by showing the dead dog.”

@upnorthbird said: “Just watched @ITV#Protection with the amazing @SFinneranTV... however, they killed the dog in the first 30 mins... Why? I’m not sure I can get over that and watch the rest. Never kill the dog!”

Another user, @tara_tinks, said: “Watching Protection on ITV, can’t believe they shot the dog, no no no not the dog.”

Others praised Siobhan Finneran’s “incredible performance” and said the programme was “absolutely gripping”.

