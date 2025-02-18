ITV Protection: New thriller filmed in Liverpool to air this spring - locations, cast & how to watch

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
ITV's latest drama series Protection is set to air in 2025. Starring Happy Valley’s Siobhan Finneran, it follows DI Liz Nyles tackling a security breach in her unit.

ITV has released a first look at its upcoming drama-thriller series, Protection, which was filmed across the Liverpool City Region. Filming for the new series started in September 2023, at locations including Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and Halton.

The six-part thriller follows Detective Inspector Liz Nyles (Siobhan Finneran) at the heart of a security breach within her witness protection unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Professionally compromised by a secret affair with a colleague, she is determined to uncover the true source of corruption within the police. Liz will stop at nothing to redeem herself, the reputation of her lover, and to keep her witnesses and her own family safe. Even if it means breaking all the rules.

ITV Protection.ITV Protection.
ITV Protection. | ITV

The new mini-series is created by Kris Mrksa, the acclaimed writer of White House Farmand No Escape and also stars Nadine Marshall and Katherine Kelly.

Protection is based on an idea by witness protection specialist who served in the Met for 30 years. During his time in witness protection, he looked after a number of high-profile cases and informants, including, war criminals, terrorists and criminals of all kinds.

ITV Protection.ITV Protection.
ITV Protection. | ITV
ITV Protection.ITV Protection.
ITV Protection. | ITV

Cast of ITV’s Protection

  • Siobhan Finneran
  • Nadine Marshall
  • Katherine Kelly
  • Barry Ward
  • Chaneil Kular
  • David Hayman
  • Nichola Burley
  • Akiya Henry
ITV Protection.ITV Protection.
ITV Protection. | ITV

The series will premiere on ITV1 and be available for streaming on ITVX.

An official release date has not yet been revealed, however it is set to launch this spring.

Related topics:ITVLiverpoolITVXPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice