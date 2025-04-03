BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce joins Black Mirror Season 7 cast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce is set to feature in Netflix’s upcoming season of Black Mirror.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season 7 of Charlie Brooker’s twisted, dystopian anthology series will air on Netflix on April 10, with Brooker promising “a mix of genre and styles” with some being “deeply unpleasant”.

The new series will star big names such as Chris O’Dowd, Emma Corrin and Will Poulter, with Liverpool’s very own James Nelson-Joyce among the most recently announced cast members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old is known for Little Boy Blue, Time and the Responder and recently appeared in A Thousand Blows alongside Stephen Graham. His latest role as the lead character in BBC’s This City is Ours has created a whole new fanbase for the actor.

While Nelson-Joyce’s role in the upcoming season of Black Mirror has not yet been revealed, Netflix shared a teaser which features the names of the actors and additional text including phrases such as, “Hardly in the spirit of the game” and “My lawyers will f*** you into a barb wire coffin”.

Nelson-Joyce’s name appears in a list under the latter-mentioned phrase, which includes actors such as Jay Simpson and Issa Rae. It is not clear if this means they will appear in th same episode.

James Nelson Joyce as Michael Kavanagh. | BBC

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror Season 7?

The most recently announced cast members include:

Michele Austin (Hard Truths)

Ben Bailey Smith (David Brent: Life on the Road)

Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing)

Josh Finan (Say Nothing)

James Nelson-Joyce (This City is Ours)

Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

Jay Simpson (Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday)

Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt)

Previously announced cast:

Awkwafina (Jackpot!)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (The Crown, Deadpool & Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Harriet Walter (Succession)