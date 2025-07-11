Get ready for Liverpool Pride 2025 with full details on the march route, event line-up, and ticket information.

The full details for Liverpool Pride 2025 have been revealed, after the event’s shock cancellation last month.

LCR Pride Foundation announced on June 5 that Pride in Liverpool and the city’s annual March with Pride - due to take place on July 26 - had been cancelled due to “significant financial and organisational challenges”.

In response, charity Sahir House launched a fundraiser and have now confirmed that this year’s celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is back on. In a statement on social media on July 1, Sahir House said: “Liverpool’s Pride 2025 is ON – louder, prouder, and truly ours.

“We’ve turned things around, and we can’t wait to show you what’s coming. From an exciting new march route to a queer arena celebration not to be missed – plus activities for young people and family, a Pride Quarter party, and so much more.”

Sahir House’s staging of Pride will take place on July 26, with charity revealing details of the annual march last week. Now, it has announced the programme for the day of celebrations.

Liverpool Pride 2025 programme

An “afternoon of LGBTQ+ joy, creativity and community” will take place at the M&S Bank Arena from 12.30pm on July 26. The arena will be transformed into a standing festival space.

Describing the event, Sahir House said: “Wander through a vibrant marketplace packed with local artists, indie makers, queer-owned businesses and services who want to connect with you. There’ll be food, drink, and plenty of seating throughout the venue too.”

The celebrations include a dedicated space for children and families at the Museum of Liverpool and the annual march will also take place.

Pride in Liverpool.

Liverpool Pride 2025 lineup

House of Suarez

Miguel Doforo Dancers

Joey & the Hot Tub Boys

Liverpool Rainbow Chorus

Proud Marys

Taman

Kween K

Elliot

Katumba Drumming Movement

Patrick Saint James

Ellie Burke

Minnie

Jack Smith

Pam Sandwich

Shania Pain

Brenda LaBeau

Crypelle and Siren

Debbie Darling

Jester A Boy

Shuv Barbital

Naya Thorn

How to get tickets for Liverpool Pride 2025

Tickets are £5.50 (including a 50p booking fee) and can be purchased here.

Where will the Liverpool Pride 2025 march start?

Parade-goers are asked to meet at Pier Head from 9.30am on Saturday, July 26.

Pride In Liverpool, March with Pride.

Liverpool Pride 2025 march route

The full route has not yet been revealed but Sahir House say it will be “more accessible.” It will start at Pier Head and end at the M&S Bank Arena. Map and more information coming soon.

Speeches will begin at 10.30am with the march beginning at around 11.30am.

You can register here.