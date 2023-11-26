Liverpool Santa Dash 2023: When and where it is, full route and road closures
6,000 runners are expected to put on red and blue Santa Claus costumes and take part in the huge Christmas race.
The iconic Santa Dash returns to Liverpool next week, with thousands of red and blue Santas set to sprint around the city.
Around 5,500 runners donned Father Christmas outfits to take part in the annual run through the streets of Liverpool last year, in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. This year, five-year-old Lincoln from St Helens will be the race's special guest of honour, after undergoing open-heart surgeries at Alder Hey.
In true Scouse fashion, runners will dress up in either red or blue Santa suits which can be picked up from the pop-up shop in St John's from November 1. The store will be open until December 2, however, blue suits are now sold out.
When is Liverpool's 2023 Santa Dash?
The annual race will take place on December 3, starting at 9.30am. The race is expected to finish at 11.00am, at which time the child-friendly 1K Mini Dash will commence.
Funds raised by Alder Hey through the event will support its work to transform young lives through state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and groundbreaking medical research. The event will also raise funds for other local hospitals.
How do I enter?
Runners can now only enter in person as online entry is closed. Blue suit entries cost £27 and red suit entries are priced at £25.
Children can also enter the Mini Dash for £13, which is aimed at kids up to 12 years old. Children's suits are only available in red. More information is available here.
Liverpool Santa Dash 2023 route
The 5K route starts from Pier Head, passing through the Royal Albert Dock, winding its way through the city centre, before a grandstand finish line featuring stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow outside Liverpool Town Hall.
Full route (from start to finish) :
- The Strand
- Hartley Quay
- Salthouse Quay
- Gower Street
- James Street
- Lord Street
- North John Street
- Victoria Street
- Stanley Street
- Dale Street
- Hatton Garden
- Vauxhall Road
- Leeds Street
- Old Hall Street
- Titherbarn Street
- Moorfields
- Dale Street
- Liverpool Town Hall
Road closures
Road closures will be in place between 6.00am and 12.00pm on December 3 and the above roads will be reopened on a rolling basis as runners pass through. Leeds Street will be open towards Scotland Road only.
Castle Street and James Street will be closed until the end of the event.