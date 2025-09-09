Get to know the Liverpool brides featured in the new season of MAFS UK 2025.

It’s almost time for Married at First Sight to return to E4 - and this year’s brides and grooms have now been revealed.

The experimental dating show will see new brides and new grooms first meet at the altar to make their vows in stunning wedding ceremonies. They’ll jet off on luxury honeymoons before moving in together and attending dinner parties with fellow couples.

Guided by relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas, they couples will take part in commitment ceremonies before ultimately deciding if they want to stay “married”.

This year, two of the hopeful romantics are from Liverpool. Here is everything you need to know about them ahead of MAFS’ launch.

MAFS UK Liverpool cast members

Leah

Leah MAFS UK 2025. | Channel 4

Leah is a 35-year-old business from owner from Liverpool, who is “really close to her family and likes to live life to the fullest”. She plays sports, travels and doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Leah has worked incredibly hard to be the successful businesswoman she is today, and she is grateful for all opportunities that have led her to owning her own successful businesses.

Having dated men on and off, Leah always wondered why they never gave her ‘butterflies’. It wasn’t until her first kiss with a girl at age 25 that she realised why.

She’s hoping the experts will be able to find her a woman that wakes up with a smile on her face, who is spontaneous, and loves to laugh. Leah hopes she can slot into her family like she would be welcomed in hers.

Rebecca

Rebecca MAFS UK 2025. | Channel 4

Strong-willed with a no bull**** approach, Rebecca decided to become her own boss and set up her own business in the world of aesthetics. The 32-year-old lives with her baby – her 3-year-old Cockapoo, Dotty.

Rebecca describes herself as a ‘girl boss’ and believes she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

After a broken engagement and a whirlwind romance, Rebecca has been single for over a year. She is fiery and independent and wants a man who can take control and allow her to be her true self.

Rebecca is hoping that the experts will find someone she can build a future with, beyond the experiment.

The new season of MAFS UK starts later this month (September )to watch on E4 or stream on Channel 4.