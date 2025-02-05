Discover the vibrant events and exclusive offers of Must-See Month in Liverpool, a celebration of arts and culture designed to open up the city's cultural sector.

Street theatre, behind-the-scenes tours, live music, VIP passes and more have been unveiled as part of Must-See Month, a celebration of Liverpool’s arts and culture organised by Liverpool Bid Company.

Must See-Month runs from February 17 to March 17, with a whole host of exclusive offers and discounts available during February half-term. It is designed to encourage people to try something new in the city's cultural sector and compliments Liverpool Restaurant Week.

The first wave of events include exploring the history of Liverpool's theatres with Arts Groupie, with a series of special walking tours beginning at the Blue Coat and finishing at the Lights Upon Liverpool theatre exhibition at Central Library.

You can also experience live music in the stunning setting of Liverpool Cathedral with regular live performances or tour Renaissance Recovered at the Walker Art Gallery, led by a tour guide who will delve into the stories and history to beloved treasures and masterpieces of the gallery.

Other events include craft workshops and free activities for little ones, as well as discounts and offers running at the Beatles Story, Liverpool's Royal Philharmonic Hall and sightseeing tours.

Watch the video above for more information about Must-See Month. To claim offers, visit Must-See Month’s official website here.