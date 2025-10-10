New psychological thriller The Woman in Cabin 10 launches on Netflix

Keira Knightley and David Morrissey star in the new psychological thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10.

A brand-new psychological thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, has officially been released to stream - and it stars Keira Knightley as well as Liverpool’s very own David Morrissey.

Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware, the exciting new film is directed by Simon Stone, who also co-wrote the script with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, and features a star-studded cast.

What is The Woman in Cabin 10 about?

While on a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for. Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.

Netflix The Woman in Cabin 10 cast

Keira Knightley (Black Doves, Pride and Prejudice, The Imitation Game)

Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, The Hurt Locker)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, The Fall Guy)

David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery, The Dark Knight)

Gitte Witt (Cadaver, The Sleepwalker)

Art Malik (The Little Mermaid, Disclaimer)

Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen, Lovesick)

The Woman in Cabin 10. | Netflix

David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, Sherwood)

Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla, The Head Hunter)

Paul Kaye (The Stranger, Game of Thrones)

Kaya Scodelario (The Gentlemen, Crawl)

Lisa Loven Kongsli (Force Majeure)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Misbehaviour)

John Macmillan (House of the Dragon, The Burning Girls)

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London, Chloe)

Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters (People, Places & Things on London’s West End)

Those with a Netflix subscription can watch the action from October 10, 2025.