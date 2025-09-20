Spooky season is almost here.

Liverpool ONE’s annual Halloween Street Party returns this spooky season, for an afternoon of free fun, music and zombie dancers.

Taking place on Sunday, October 26, between 11.00am and 5.00pm, activities include free face painting, spooky characters and a best dressed contest.

New to this year, a kids’ silent disco will bring eerie tunes to Liverpool ONE. Roaming characters will materialise throughout Paradise Street, including the return of the Arachnobot - the giant spider - along with ‘Uncle Doom’ and his Organ of Gloom and other characters.

At centre stage is the much-loved children's Halloween competition, taking place on Paradise Street this year. The winning costume claims £200 to spend at Liverpool ONE, with prizes for runners-up and surprise winners throughout the day. Aspiring competitors can register on Paradise Street from 12pm, with final entries accepted until 3pm.

Liverpool ONE Halloween. | © Liverpool ONE

Local favourites Katumba will also host a drumming workshops and MD Productions' zombie dance collective returns with their signature masterclasses, before delivering their own show-stopping performances that blend Halloween and dancing.

Award winning presenter Leanne Campbell and Trevor Jordan will anchor the main stage hosting the competition and bringing together a day of seamless entertainment and vibrant Halloween spirit.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: "We’re so excited to announce the full programme of activities for our Halloween Street Party. It’s the perfect opportunity for families to come together and let their imaginations run wild with costumes, music and spooky fun.

“Every year the creativity and enthusiasm from kids amazes us, and this year promises even more thrills and laughs. We can’t wait to see Liverpool ONE buzzing with ghouls, giggles, and plenty of show-stopping fancy dresses!"