Everything you need to know about getting tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool, including how to buy, prices, and ticket allocation.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take over Liverpool’s spectacular Sefton Park this May, with huge names such as Sam Fender, Tom Grennan and Biffy Clyro taking to the stage.

Taking place from take place from Friday May 23 – Sunday May 25, around 100 acts will perform - from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists - across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.

With over 100,000 music fans expected to attend, the event promises to be an unforgettable music spectacular and those living in Liverpool are more likely to bag tickets.

With tickets due to go on sale this week, here is everything you need to know if you’re hoping to attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025.

When will tickets to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend be available?

Tickets will be made available on Thursday, March 13 at 5:00pm. They will be available here.

How much will Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets cost?

34,500 General Admission Tickets will be available per day and cost £33.00 ( +£4.50 booking fee per ticket) per day.

( booking fee per ticket) per day. 1,500 VIP Tickets will be available per day and will cost £95.00 (+£5.70 booking fee per ticket) per day.

Each customer can purchase a maximum of two tickets for a single day.

How will Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets be allocated?

General Admission Tickets will be divided into three ‘pots’:

Pot 1 - 50% of General Admission Tickets will initially be reserved for Liverpool City Council Residents. Tickets will be reserved in Pot 1 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

- 50% of General Admission Tickets will initially be reserved for Liverpool City Council Residents. Tickets will be reserved in Pot 1 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale. Pot 2 - 40% of General Admission Tickets will initially be reserved for Residents from the surrounding Liverpool City Region (Sefton, Halton, Wirral, Knowsley, St. Helens). These Tickets will be reserved in Pot 2 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

- 40% of General Admission Tickets will initially be reserved for Residents from the surrounding Liverpool City Region (Sefton, Halton, Wirral, Knowsley, St. Helens). These Tickets will be reserved in Pot 2 for seven days after being made available, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale. Pot 3 - The remaining 10% of General Admission Tickets being made available for sale will be unreserved and available for anyone in the UK to purchase.

To secure tickets from Pots 1 and 2 you will need to enter the postcode of your home address at the time of purchase. Anyone breaking the rules and regulations governing the ticket purchasing process may have any purchased tickets cancelled without notice.

What if I can’t attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend after buying tickets?

If you later find you are unable to attend the event, you may be able to sell your tickets at face value via Ticketmaster’s Fan to Fan resale function during the resale window. Fan to Fan resales will open at Midday on Friday May 2 and will close at Midday on Friday 1May 16. With these exceptions, tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale.

Line-up details are available here.