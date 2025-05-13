Red Rum Club headline biggest hometown gig at Aintree Racecourse this week - tickets & key info
One of Liverpool’s biggest breakthrough acts will be making their Red Rum Garden debut this week, in their biggest hometown show to date.
Red Rum Club will headline a huge outdoor concert after a day of racing at Aintree Racecourse on Friday (May 16).
Speaking ahead of the gig, Red Rum Club said: “To say we’re excited to play Aintree Racecourse is an understatement. Outdoor summer shows are our favourites, and where better to play than in the Red Rum Garden?
“We’ve all been to the races at Aintree over the years and it’s a fantastic day out - we can’t wait to see you all there!”
The popular Merseyside band will also appear at a huge concert at the M&S Bank Arena for Liverpool Zoe’s Place this July.
Red Rum Club at Aintree Racecourse timings
Gates will open at 3.10pm, with the first race beginning at 5.10pm and the last race ending at 8.40pm.
The Crosby rock band will take to the stage at approximately 9.00pm, following almost four hours of exciting races.