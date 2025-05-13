A huge concert featuring some of the biggest Liverpool artists is coming to the M&S Bank Arena this July.

The M&S Bank Arena will host ‘A Celebration of Zoe’s Place’ on July 17, a landmark night of music, unity and gratitude for the city that saved the beloved hospice.

Bringing together some of Merseyside’s most iconic performers — including Ian McCulloch, The Zutons, Jamie Webster, Rebecca Ferguson, Lightning Seeds, The Real Thing and The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra — the concert will mark a new chapter for Liverpool Zoe’s Place.

This historic concert is not only a thank you to the people of Liverpool and beyond who helped save the hospice, but it will also mark the culmination of the “Same Heart, Fresh Start” campaign, which invites the public to be a part of the charity's future by helping to suggest a new name and mascot as it transitions to a fully independent charity.

The evening will include the official reveal of the hospice’s new name and mascot, chosen from public submissions from across the UK and will raise essential funds to support its move to a new, purpose-built home in West Derby.

Tickets for the huge gig will go on sale this week, priced at £15 for under-18s and £30 for adults.

A Celebration of Zoe’s Place Line up

The 66-piece Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the Sense of Sound Singers will perform a specially curated Merseyside songbook, with collaborations and reimagined classics from a stellar lineup of artists including:

Jamie Webster in the grand finale of the event, will perform playing his anthemic “This Place” with the Orchestra and choir for a huge and truly fitting close to the show.

Rebecca Ferguson will make a glittering return to Liverpool to perform a number of tracks specially selected for the night including a very notable Liverpool song performance with the Orchestra.

Brad Kella, winner of Channel 4’s The Piano will perform pieces from his forthcoming debut album

Ian McCulloch in a truly unique moment, will perform together “Nothing Ever Lasts Forever” together as a duet with Jamie Webster and the full Orchestra.

Rianne Downey performs “Rotterdam” with the Orchestra, fresh from her Paul Heaton arena tour.

The Real Thing will perform live “You to Me Are Everything”, a tribute to Zoe’s Place and the people of Liverpool.

Lightning Seeds and The Zutons will each perform a couple of huge hit tracks either side of the interval with the orchestra, including the likes of “Life of Riley” and “Valerie” respectively.

Red Rum Club (returning to the Arena following their own 2024 headline show) and The Cheap Thrills will each perform covers of songs made famous by The Beatles from the Orchestra's library.

Merseyside veterans The Farm and Ian Prowse will each perform famous Merseyside tracks of their own with the Orchestra.

Pete Wylie will be one of the final performances of the evening with a fitting and powerful rendition with the Orchestra of “Heart As Big As Liverpool".

The Sense of Sound Singers will perform alongside the Orchestra as a choir throughout the evening and in addition step into the spotlight themselves to perform some big dance-classics that have soundtracked the Liverpool club scene.

Comedian Adam Rowe - an arena headliner himself - and presenter Leanne Campbell Power will host the evening, alongside special guests and recognisable Merseyside faces introducing performances and leading interactive fundraising moments.

"This is a celebration of what Liverpool achieved together — and where we go next. Liverpool Zoe's Place was on the brink of closure but the people of this city refused to let that happen.

“The amazing event on the 17th July is a way to say thank you in the biggest way possible — through music, unity and love. It's going to be an unforgettable night.”

The event has been organised by the Liverpool Zoe's Place team alongside Modern Sky’s CEO David Pichllingi, Mike Deane founder of Liverpool Music Week and BOSS Night founder Daniel Nicolson, in close collaboration with the senior management team at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic including Richard Haswell, Sandra Parr, Katy Wakeford Brown and Sian Waller - and M&S Bank Arena CEO Faye Dyer & Commercial Director Ben Williams.

Pre-sale will begin at 11.00am on Thursday (May 15), with general sale access at 11.00pm on Friday (May 16). Tickets can be purchased here.