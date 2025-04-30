Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s Run For The 97 will take place in Stanley Park this May, honouring those impacted by the Hillsborough tragedy.

Liverpool’s Run For The 97 returns for its 11th edition this May.

The community legacy fun run remembers those who lost their lives at the Hillsborough tragedy. It also recognises the families and the survivors who have tirelessly fought for justice with the utmost dignity. While most participants are Liverpool supporters, anyone is welcome to enter.

This year’s official charity partners are Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation, LFC Foundation, and Stanley Park junior parkrun and its two sister parkrun events at The Mystery Park in Wavertree and Derby Park in Bootle.

Run For The 97 will return to Liverpool in May. Image: BTR/Erica Dillon | BTR/Erica Dillon

When is Liverpool’s Run For The 97 2025?

The 2025 staging of the Run For The 97 5K and 1K will take place on Saturday, May 24. The 5K begins at 9.30am and the 1K starts once the 5K runners have cleared the course.

How to enter Run For The 97 2025

Entries are now open and you can apply here. There is a limit on entries of 2,500.

Margaret Aspinall alongside Jamie Carragher. Image: Emily Bonner | Image: Emily Bonner

Run For The 97 2025 route

The 5K course starts in the middle of Stanley Park and follows a partial route around the park pathways. at around 2K it exits the park and runners follow the route around the outside of the park, passing Goodison Park, Priory Road and the Arkles Lane heading for Anfield.

​As runners pass along Anfield Road the route then turns left to pass the Eternal Flame before performing a u turn to head back into Stanley Park for the finish.

Funds raised through the Run For The 97’s website will be split equally between the charity partners.