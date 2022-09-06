The Official Rupaul’s Drag Race Uk Series Three Tour announces it will be stopping off at Liverpool in September.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK announces official Season 3 UK Tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has announced that all 12 queens from season three will tour theatres and arenas across the UK including Liverpool.

In 2019, RuPaul Charles brought his popular TV show from across the pond to challenge a new batch of effervescent Queens.

Season three saw Krystal Versace walk away with the crown in an all singing, all dancing grand finale judged by Alan Carr, Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, and RuPaul.

Where is the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Tour date in Liverpool?

The Official Rupaul’s Drag Race Uk Series Three Tour will stop off at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Friday, September 16.

How to get tickets for The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Tour in Liverpool

Tickets for The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Tour in Liverpool are on general sale now via the Ticketmaster website .

What is RuPaul’s Drag Race?

RuPaul’s Drag Race is an American TV show where Drag Queen Ru Paul Charles searches for America’s ‘next drag superstar’.

The American drag queen, musician, and model hosts and judges on the show, with contestants facing exciting new challenges each week.

The title of the show is a play on ‘drag queen’ and ‘drag racing’ and the title sequence and song Drag Race both have a drag-racing theme.

UK viewers can watch the show on BBC Three along with the streaming sites Netflix and HULU.