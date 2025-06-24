Sam Fender guest Olivia Dean announces intimate Liverpool gig - how to get tickets
In partnership with independent record stores, Dean will play acoustic shows in support of her highly-anticipated second album, The Art of Loving, which comes out on September 26.
The new album follows the critical success of her 2023 debut, Messy, which saw her cement her status as one of the most compelling voices in neo-soul and pop.
After supporting Sam Fender at huge concerts including Wembley stadium and St James’ Park, Dean recently collaborated with the Newcastle singer to record a new version of Rein Me In, which originally featured on Sam’s number one selling third album, People Watching. The new release features a new verse and vocals written and sung by Olivia.
When is Olivia Dean playing in Liverpool?
She will play at the Liverpool Dome on September 6 in partnership with Jacaranda.
When do Olivia Dean Liverpool tickets go on sale?
Tickets and bundles go on sale at 10.00am on June 25 via oliviadean.lnk.to/TAOLinperson.
Olivia Dean intimate 2025 UK shows
- September 5 - Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
- September 6 - The Dome, Liverpool
- September 7 - Wardrobe, Leeds
- September 11 - Pryzm, Kingston
- September 18 - Trinity, Bristol
- September 19 - Gorilla, Manchester
- September 20 - The Salt Box, Nottingham
