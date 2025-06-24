Multi-BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominee Olivia Dean has announced a run of intimate shows this September.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with independent record stores, Dean will play acoustic shows in support of her highly-anticipated second album, The Art of Loving, which comes out on September 26.

The new album follows the critical success of her 2023 debut, Messy, which saw her cement her status as one of the most compelling voices in neo-soul and pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After supporting Sam Fender at huge concerts including Wembley stadium and St James’ Park, Dean recently collaborated with the Newcastle singer to record a new version of Rein Me In, which originally featured on Sam’s number one selling third album, People Watching. The new release features a new verse and vocals written and sung by Olivia.

Sam Fender at St James' Park. | Emma Dukes

When is Olivia Dean playing in Liverpool?

She will play at the Liverpool Dome on September 6 in partnership with Jacaranda.

When do Olivia Dean Liverpool tickets go on sale?

Tickets and bundles go on sale at 10.00am on June 25 via oliviadean.lnk.to/TAOLinperson.

Olivia Dean. | Getty Images

Olivia Dean intimate 2025 UK shows

September 5 - Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

September 6 - The Dome, Liverpool

September 7 - Wardrobe, Leeds

September 11 - Pryzm, Kingston

September 18 - Trinity, Bristol

September 19 - Gorilla, Manchester

September 20 - The Salt Box, Nottingham