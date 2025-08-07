Southport Air Show will return to the beautiful Sefton coast this summer, promising another year of ‘breathtaking seafront aerial displays’.

Thousands of visitors from Merseyside and beyond are expected to visit Southport to experience the two-day event, which features high-flying shows, historic aircraft displays, and more.

As well as the excitement in the sky, the 2025 air show will include flight simulators, interactive exhibits, family activities and a range of food and drink offerings.

Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Skills and Employment said:“The Southport Air Show is one of the highlights of the year for aviation fans, families and visitors of all ages. I’d really encourage people to get their tickets now as demand is always sky-high.

“The Air Show draws crowds from across the UK and beyond, and it’s easy to see why, with breathtaking aerial displays and a vibrant atmosphere along our stunning coastline, it’s an unforgettable experience.

Southport Air Show 2023. Photo by Andrew Jackson. | Andrew Jackson

“There’s lots happening on the ground too, activities for children, interactive displays and plenty to keep everyone entertained. When the flying finishes, Southport’s town centre is just a short walk away, full of great places to eat, drink and relax.”

Below is everything you need to know about the 2025 air show.

When is Southport Air Show 2025?

This year’s air show will return on August 30 and 31 (Saturday and Sunday). The event will begin at 10.00am on both days.

Southport Air Show 2025 line-up

This year’s full line-up includes military displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s, Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire, the Typhoon, the Tutor and the Falcons Parachute Display Team.

Civilian aircraft displays will feature Melanie Astles in the Extra 330, Richard Goodwin’s Jet Pitts, Team Raven, the Rolls Royce Spitfire XIX, the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers, The Starlings, Jet Provost, DH Vampire, L-39 Albatros, Navywings Swordfish, the Great War Display Team, the Strikemaster Pair and the Sea King.

Will the Red Arrows be at Southport Air Show 2025?

No. As it stands, the Red Arrows will not be performing at this year’s Southport Air Show.

Southport Air Show car park opening times

The car parks open at 9.00am.

Southport Air Show. | Sefton Council

Southport Air Show 2025 flypast times

Flying times will be confirmed closer to the event.

Tickets for the event can be booked online here. General admission is free for under 16s, with tickets for those aged 16 and over, priced at £12. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.